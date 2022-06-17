Love Island 2022 — start date, islanders and everything you need to know

Love Island 2022 is back for its eighth series, which means a new batch of singletons have left the UK behind to chase love (and a huge cash prize) in a new villa in Mallorca.

Love Island 2022 is set to be full of even more hilarious challenges, dramatic recouplings, and plenty more shock dumpings, while Laura Whitmore is back in the hosting hot seat with her husband Iain Stirling providing the show's hilarious voiceover once again.

We're now nearing the end of Love Island 's second week, and so much has happened. Liam Llewellyn saved the other islanders from the first dumping when he made the decision to walk away from the show, Afia Tonkmor became the first islander to be dumped from the villa and The Hideaway opened up for the first time this season. Plus, it seems like we're due to see some break-ups before much longer, especially as there have been some harsh words exchanged between a few of the islanders currently in the villa!

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island 2022...

Love Island 2022 began on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV 2 and ITV Hub , with new episodes airing on a nightly basis.

ITV has also revealed that series 8 will run for eight weeks, the same as last year.

We've now learned when US dating show fans can start getting caught up with everything that's gone on so far.

Love Island 2022 will begin airing on Hulu on Tuesday, June 21. New episodes will air Tuesdays through Saturdays up until the season finale which is slated to air in the US on August 16.

The bonus "Unseen Bits" show and Love Island: Aftersun will also air on Saturdays.

The latest gossip from Love Island 2022

Thursday's episode opened with several of the couples checking in and seeing where they're at, and there were definitely some cracks showing among a few of the couples.

Ekin-Su made a big move on Jay Younger following their flirty lunch date the day before. She pulled him for a chat, where they both made it clear that there's a spark between them and she invited him up on the terrace for a kiss away from the rest of the group!

Jay and Ekin-Su's terrace meetings didn't stay secret for long... (Image credit: ITV)

The next day, Gemma opened up to Luca about wanting him not to put any pressure on their relationship just yet, and they seemed to be on the same page. Meanwhile, Remi continued to get to know both Indiyah and Amber; Dami interrupted a chat between him and Amber, where she revealed she felt they could well be incompatible.

That evening, Ekin-Su grabbed Jay and brought him up to the terrace for another secret meeting. Davide had already caught up with Jay to explain that he wasn't taking it personally that he wanted to get to know Ekin-Su, but he didn't take too kindly to Ekin-Su sneaking around with her new boy!

Once he realized where Ekin-Su was, Davide came over for a chat, and the two had it out before Ekin-Su stormed off. The preview for tonight's episode made it look like their fight is far from over, though...

Is there a trailer for Love Island 2022?

In early May, we were treated to two short promos for the upcoming season of Love Island , and we've since seen a full-length version that aired on ITV before Britain's Got Talent on Saturday, May 14.

Featuring the iconic voice of Iain Sterling, the teaser sees ITV proclaiming "love is ours" and pokes fun at some of the many dating shows that have cropped up over the years.

Before the show returned to our screens, ITV also released the first look video that was also played at the start of the first episode to introduce this year's islanders.

From a paramedic to a real estate agent, the video offers a glimpse into the singletons' jobs, before leaving their everyday lives behind for the ultimate summer of love. Check it out below:

Who are the Love Island 2022 contestants?

The first 11 singletons who headed into the villa on June 6. (Image credit: ITV)

You can find out a little bit more info about each of the islanders who are currently in the villa below:

Paige Thorne

Paige Thorne is a 24 year old paramedic from Swansea. (Image credit: ITV )

Paige Thorne was the very first contestant revealed for the latest series of Love Island . She's hoping that swapping Swansea for the villa will help her meet new people.

She said: "In Swansea, there is just no one I can find, I’ve tried and there’s just nobody there anymore. I need to break out and broaden my horizons and Love Island just brings everyone together for me. I haven't got to go out and I haven't got to swipe. So, hopefully, they can just come to me now!"

Dami Hope

Dami Hope is a 26-year-old microbiologist from Dublin. (Image credit: ITV)

Dami Hope is looking to have some new experiences next year; what better place to do that than the Love Island villa?

He said: "This year I was kind of being more open to new things and I think actually that's why I put myself out there to get some new experiences. Love Island is a different experience; I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some, might go well with others, so it's a fun experience."

Indiyah Polack

Indiyah Polack is a 23-year-old model and waitress from London. (Image credit: ITV)

Indiyah Pollock was the third contestant announced for the new series. As for why she wanted to take part, she said: "I feel like I’m at a stage in my life now where I’m ready to meet new people and start dating properly.

"I have been single for some time and I feel like, for my generation of people, it’s quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that. Love Island particularly is like a closed space and I think it is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one and build a real connection."

Tasha Ghouri

Tasha Ghouri is a 23-year-old model and dancer from Yorkshire. (Image credit: ITV)

Tasha Ghouri is our fifth islander for the new series and she's looking to turn her dating life around. She said: "My dating life has been a shambles. This is an opportunity for me to find 'the one' and have a great summer at the same time. I'm definitely ready for a relationship. I'm 23 now, so I'm ready to get to know someone, go on holidays, and travel with them."

Davide Sanclimenti

David Sanclimenti is a 27-year-old business owner who currently lives in Manchester. (Image credit: ITV)

Davide Sanclimenti is our sixth islander. He's originally from Rome, but currently lives in Manchester, and is looking forward to becoming Love Island 's 'Italian Stallion'. He said: "I think Love Island is going to be so much fun. I’m going to be the Italian stallion in the Villa! With my Italian charm, I can also be a very romantic guy.

"I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me. They love to be around me and I love to be around them. It’s going to be fun, I’m looking forward to it. I want to find my soulmate, find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family."

Gemma Owen

Gemma Owen is a 19-year-old dressage rider and business owner form Chester. (Image credit: ITV)

Gemma Owen is one of the biggest names set to enter the villa. She's the daughter of footballing legend Michael Owen (who appeared in the latest series of The Masked Singer UK ) and is looking forward to having loads of fun in the villa. She said: "I am open to finding love, I’m wanting to have a really fun summer. I was seeing someone and then that didn’t work out so I thought, 'Why not?'"

Ikenna Ekwonna

Ikenna Ekwonna is a 23-year-old pharmaceutical salesman from Nottingham. (Image credit: ITV)

Ikenna Ekwonna is the eighth contestant revealed for the new series, and thinks he'll be livening up the villa with 'spontaneity and excitement'. As for why he wanted to sign up, he said: "I’ve only been in one past relationship but now I think I’m at the age where I could find someone."

Andrew Le Page

Andrew Le Page is a 27-year-old real estate agent from Guernsey. (Image credit: ITV)

Andrew Le Page is the ninth contestant heading into the villa this year. As he's single, he's decided now is the perfect time to sign up for the OG dating show. Talking about why he signed up for the show, he said: "Because I'm actually single for once, so I thought, why not? This is the best time to give it a go."

Amber Beckford

Amber Beckford is a 24-year-old nanny from London. (Image credit: ITV)

Amber Beckford is the tenth person heading into the villa this year. She's confessed that she doesn't like flashy, show-offy guys, but is nevertheless hoping to find Mr. Right on Love Island . As for why she signed up, Amber said: "I think it just feels like the right time. This year it definitely feels like it's two feet in. I feel like now I'm most definitely ready, and wanting to look for a boyfriend."

Luca Bish

Luca Bish is a 23-year-old fishmonger from Brighton. (Image credit: ITV)

Luca Bish completed the initial Love Island lineup as the eleventh contestant. He makes it sound like he's looking for a serious relationship, as when he was asked why wanted to take part in the show, he said: "When you actually look back at Love Island , you can see how many couples it’s genuinely made. I don’t know how many kids Love Island has made but there are a few aren’t there?"

If you want to refresh your memory of what the original islanders' plans were going into the villa, you can check out the 'Meet The Islanders' video here:

Love Island simply wouldn't be Love Island without the addition of a few new faces, and we've already seen a few late arrivals heading into the villa. Here are the current bombshells who are part of Love Island 2022 right now.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is a 27-year-old actress from Essex. (Image credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was one of the contestants rumored to be in the running for the latest series, and she says she' looking for intelligence and for a serious man to form a genuine relationship with. As for why she decided to head into the villa, she said: "I'm hoping for that real genuine spark and they just see me as me. I think the concept of the show brings back true and raw feelings."

Jacques O'Neill

Jacques O'Neill is a 23-year-old professiona rugby player from Cumbria. (Image credit: ITV)

Jacques O'Neill is a professional rugby player, and he also just so happens to be Gemma Owen's ex-boyfriend. As for why he's decided to enter Love Island this year, he said: "I had injury after injury with my hamstring last year. I had an operation and it was a bad time for me. I was saying to my mum the other day that I want a girl and to settle down. I’ve done all my bits. "

Jay Younger

Jay Younger is a 28-year-old investment analyst from Edinburgh. (Image credit: ITV)

Jay Younger is one of the newest islanders and is set to make his debut on Tuesday, June 14 along with Remi Lambert. When asked why he decided to sign up for Love Island , he said: "I think I am at the point in my life where it would be quite fun to find someone and have fun along the way. And doing it in Mallorca and in the Villa would be a great opportunity, so why not?"

Remi Lambert

Remi Lambert is a 22-year-old model from Manchester. (Image credit: ITV)

Remi Lambert is the other new bombshell heading into the villa alongside Jay. It sounds like he's got high hopes for finding love this summer; talking about why he signed up, he said: "I am single AF! When I saw Molly[-May Hague] and Tommy [Fury] and saw how strong they are together, I thought, 'I want a love like that.'".

Who has left the villa?

Liam Llewellyn was the first islander to leave the villa (Image credit: ITV)

Two islanders have had their summer of love come to an abrupt end so far.

Liam Llewellyn made the decision to walk away from the show in the first week. He told the other islanders on Friday, June 10 that he hadn't "been himself" since he first arrived, adding: "I don’t really think I’ve been giving 100 percent Liam; I’m miles off that. Trying to find someone you leave the villa with that you care about – obviously, that’s the goal, isn't it? But when you‘re not feeling that, it makes it a hard sort of time to find that."

On Monday, June 13, Afia Tonkmor became the second islander to head home after Jacques O'Neill was tasked with choosing between the two remaining single girls in the villa. He opted to couple with Paige, meaning Afia had to leave the villa that same evening.

Love Island 2022: current couples

Below you can find an up-to-date list of the current couples and which islanders are single:

Amber and Dami

Gemma and Luca

Indiyah and Ikenna

Tasha and Andrew

Davide and Ekin-Su

Paige and Jacques

Remi - Single

Jay - Single

Love Island 2022 contestant rumors

There were plenty of rumors circulating ahead of the official lineup announcement. Although the initial lineup threw some serious doubt on the likelihood of any of the rumors coming true, Turkish actress and influencer Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was rumored to be "lined up" for the show, and she's now entered the villa as a bombshell, so there's still a chance some of the other contestants could be heading into the villa later this year.

Brad McDermott is also in the mix as a possible islander. He's the brother of former Love Island contestant, Zara McDermott, who took part in season 4 and was recently seen as the presenter of Love In The Flesh.

We've also heard rumors about Sophie Draper possibly joining the show. Sophie is a beauty salon owner from Nottingham, who had previously dated Aston Villa footballer, Matty Cash, for four years.

The show is also said to be looking to bring in Joshua Legrove. Joshua is a boxer and model. A TV insider told The Sun that Love Island bosses are "hoping he'll follow in the footsteps of boxer Tommy Fury, who was a huge hit."

The fifth potential islander is basketballer Jordan Spencer. Jordan has spent most of his professional career with the London Lions.

We could also see Newcastle-born model Kat Harrison heading into the villa. Kat counts Geordie Shore star Marty McKenna among her exes, and The Sun reported that the bosses consider her the "full package".

After Jacques headed into the villa, there were also some rumblings that another one of Gemma's ex-boyfriends could be joining the show.

Most recently, MailOnline reported that Greek singer Antigoni Buxton has been lined up as a bombshell for the new series. Antigoni already has a connection to the show, as she has previously dated 2018 islander, Jack Fowler.

Meanwhile, The Sun has reported that one bombshell actually pulled out of the show at the last minute. Male model Zach Hartman was apparently due to arrive during week 2, but he dropped out after considering what he wanted out of his career.

Who's hosting Love Island 2022?

Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore has returned to guide the islanders through the competition once again.

Talking about hosting the show and Love Island: Aftersun once more, Laura said: "It's so exciting to be back. I feel like summer is here! I think we all need a little bit of Love Island in our life again."

It's also safe to say that Love Island also wouldn't be the same without Laura's husband Iain Sterling providing the show's iconic voiceovers, so we're glad he's back on board, too.

Iain Sterling and Laura Whitmore at ITV Palooza! in 2021. (Image credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Where is Love Island 2022 filmed?

Although we thought the previous villa on the outskirts of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar in Mallorca would be the location for the new series, we learned that the producers were searching for a brand new villa for Love Island 2022 earlier this year.

On Monday, Jan. 31, The Sun reported that the Love Island bosses were considering a variety of options around the island in an effort to revamp and improve the show—including a location change— although the iconic fire pit is meant to be back for even more drama.

Since then, it has been confirmed that Love Island 2022 has found its new home in the usual location of Mallorca, and apparently, ITV has not traveled far to find it as this year's villa is just 10 minutes away from the last one (via The Independent ).

Love Island 2022 released a sneak peek of the new property on Twitter, which you can watch below...

And this one which offers a more in-depth look at the inside...

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 online from anywhere in the world

Love Island began on June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub , with new episodes airing every night.

Who won Love Island 2021?

The most recent couple to walk away from the Love Island villa £50,000 richer was winning couple Liam Reardon and Millie Court , who joined the likes of Paige Turley and Finn Tapp and Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill on the Love Island winners list .

Liam and Millie beat Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran , Teddy Soares and Faye Winter , and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank .