ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Carlo Ancelotti can bury the ghosts of Istanbul even deeper against Liverpool

By Tony Evans
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pNq1W_0fpbyifO00

Carlo Ancelotti does not need reminding about what happened on this day 17 years ago. Thoughts of that wild night in Istanbul in 2005 always resurface for the Real Madrid coach in late May, but those memories are even more urgent because the 62-year-old is preparing for another Champions League final against Liverpool on Saturday in Paris.

This will be the third time the Italian has faced the Merseyside club in European football’s showpiece game. That first meeting will forever haunt Ancelotti. His Milan side were 3-0 up at half-time in the Ataturk Stadium but lost on penalties after Liverpool made a stunning comeback. The Serie A team got their revenge two years later but Milan’s 2-1 victory in Athens ranks way down the list of memorable Champions League finals. The drama of Istanbul makes it unforgettable.

Without that blot on his resume, Ancelotti would already be the most successful manager in European Cup/Champions League history. He has won the trophy three times. Only Bob Paisley and Zinedine Zidane can boast the same record, although the Liverpool and Real greats both did it in a short timeframe. Paisley’s three cups came over five seasons, Zidane’s over three. Ancelotti has won with two clubs and his first victory was 19 years ago. That is a remarkable record.

The impact of Istanbul lingers, though. When Real were 10 points clear in La Liga in March, Ancelotti brushed off questions that suggested the title race was over by alluding to 2005. How could his team be caught? “Just like you lose a Champions League final when you’re winning 3-0,” he said. “It’s already happened.”

Even though Ancelotti does not have the same, obsessive, 24/7 approach to the game that characterises some of his peers, he is as competitive as anyone in the sport. He likes the good things in life, but fine food and wine taste even sweeter when you are winning. Defeat leaves a sour flavour.

Istanbul may have been a long time ago, but it still illustrates the one tiny weakness in Ancelotti’s managerial career. He is not a tactician. Other coaches are good at shutting games down when their team is leading, but the former Everton manager’s sides tend to be less effective in this department. “He’s a finisher, not a builder,” one source who worked with him said. “He’s at his best with a group of quality players who know what they’re doing. He’s not going to build, say, a defence from scratch.”

That is something he did not have to do in the Spanish capital. Real’s squad is experienced and talented. His first XI largely picked itself this season. The main question facing Ancelotti seems to be whether to start Rodrygo, whose contribution to beating Manchester City in the semi-final was massive, or Federico Valverde, who is likelier to track back and make life difficult for Andy Robertson. Ancelotti’s great talent is getting the right players in the right positions from the start. That lessens the need to strategise during the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17g47p_0fpbyifO00

Trailing 5-3 on aggregate against City in the second leg of the semi, Ancelotti’s substitutions had a “s***-or-bust” look about them. They did not turn the game. Pep Guardiola’s team self-destructed and allowed Rodrygo to score twice in the final minutes. City should have put the tie away long before the 90 th -minute equaliser on the night and the second goal a minute later that took the game into extra time. What Ancelotti does bring to a team is belief. That, combined with a swagger that seems almost instinctive at the Bernabeu and confidence that has been bolstered by five Champions League finals in nine seasons, makes Real formidable opponents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sh9uA_0fpbyifO00

Ancelotti’s last outing against Liverpool was with Everton, who produced a comfortable 2-0 victory at an empty Anfield during the lockdown last year. That was close to Jurgen Klopp’s lowest point while on Merseyside. They will be a very different proposition in the Stade de France.

Today is a timely reminder for Ancelotti. On Saturday he has another chance to bury the ghost of Istanbul even deeper and secure his place as the Champions League’s most successful manager.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kieffer Moore targets perfect hat-trick ahead of Wales’ World Cup decider

Wales striker Kieffer Moore wants World Cup qualification to provide the perfect hat-trick after he celebrated reaching the Premier League by getting engaged to girlfriend Charlotte Russell.Bournemouth striker Moore fired the Cherries into the top flight with the promotion-sealing winner against Nottingham Forest earlier this month.The 29-year-old then jetted off for a short break to Dubai, where he proposed to Charlotte and captured the moment in pictures posted on his Instagram account. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kieffer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watch Vinicius goal: Real Madrid winger scores opener against Liverpool in Champions League final

Vinicius Jr gave Real Madrid the lead against Liverpool in the second half of the Champions League final. Fede Valverde broke down the right wing in the 58th minute and drilled a brilliant low cross to the Brazilian who was lingering at the back post. Vinicius was able to side-foot the ball into the net first time with Alisson stranded at his near post. REAL MADRID LEAD! 🔥Vinícius Júnior steals in at the back post to tap home from close range ⚽️#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/owgAzrA75V— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 28, 2022Liverpool had dominated much of the game up until that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Karim Benzema’s goal against Liverpool was ruled out in Champions League final

Karim Benzema thought he had put Real Madrid ahead against Liverpool in the Champions League final but his goal was ruled out for offside.The Frenchman tucked the ball home in the 42nd minute of the European clash in Paris but the flag immediately went up.Referee Clement Turpin was then told to halt proceedings as VAR took an extensive look at the incident.FOLLOW LIVE: Liverpool face Real Madrid in Champions League finalAfter three minutes of confusion, the VAR eventually confirmed the assistant referee’s onfield decision that the goal would not stand because Benzema was in an offside position when the ball...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crowd issues under spotlight as Liverpool lose out in Champions League final

The last time Liverpool and Real Madrid met in the Champions League final in 2018, the acrimony was on the pitch as Sergio Ramos’ robust challenge on Mohamed Salah prematurely ended his night through injury.But four years on, serious issues off it meant the anger was directed at UEFA and the French police as the organisation of European football’s showpiece event barely met the standard of being fit for purpose.Problems were expected on the turf, which was newly laid just two days before the final, but the real – and seriously worrying – concerns were away from the pitch.Organisational chaos...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Federico Valverde
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bob Paisley
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Jurgen Klopp
The Independent

Champions League final marred by delays, clashes between fans and police

Violent clashes affecting Liverpool fans in Paris have been dubbed the “worst” seen at a European football match, a UK police force has said.The Reds lost to Real Madrid at the Stade de France, just north of the city, on Saturday evening.However, shambolic scenes outside the ground saw supporters with tickets made to wait in huge queues until after the match began.Fans affected by the situation said police officers used pepper-spray “unprovoked” while they were waiting to get in.Uefa said the delay was caused by the late arrival of Liverpool fans, but the club said that was “totally inaccurate”.A Merseyside...
UEFA
The Independent

Thibaut Courtois hopes Champions League success will help silence critics

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was delighted to prove a point to his critics in England after keeping out Liverpool to help the Spanish giants win the Champions League final.The former Chelsea stopper produced one of the best performances of his life to keep Liverpool at bay in Paris as Real ran out 1-0 victors thanks to Vinicius Junior’s second-half strike.The Belgian said on BT Sport: “I said to my friends yesterday that when Real Madrid play finals they win it. I am on the good side of history.“Today I needed to win a final for my career, for all...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thibaut Courtois: Put respect on my name after stunning Champions League final display

Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois called for people to put “respect on my name” after inspiring his side to a Champions League final victory over Liverpool.The Belgian shot-stopper produced a remarkable display to keep Liverpool at bay as the Spanish champions clinched a 1-0 win and with it their 14th European title.And Courtois, who spent five years at Chelsea, admitted after the victory that he was inspired by criticism from those in England.Speaking to BT Sport, he said: “Yesterday in the press conference I said that when Madrid plays finals they win. I was on the good side of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool denied seventh European crown as Real Madrid edge Champions League

Liverpool were denied a seventh European crown as Real Madrid became kings of the continent once again thanks to Vinicius Junior’s strike in a Champions League final marred by chaos outside the Stade de France.Paris stepped in as host after UEFA stripped St Petersburg of the showpiece following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but it did not provide a fitting host as European royalty went toe-to-toe in the biggest club match of the season.Kick-off had to be delayed by 36 minutes due to substantial security issues outside the Stade de France, where Liverpool would be edged out 1-0 in a tense,...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Istanbul#Real Madrid#Italian#Merseyside#Serie A
The Independent

Tear gas used on Liverpool fans ahead of Champions League final

Tear gas was reportedly used on Liverpool fans outside the Stade de France amid ugly scenes ahead of the Champions League final.BT Sport confirmed that tear gas had been used on supporters as the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed by more than half an hour.Large sections of empty seats could be seen in the Liverpool end in the lead-up to kick-off as they struggled to make their way into the ground due to the chaos outside.FOLLOW LIVE: Liverpool face Real Madrid in Champions League finalSome supporters were filmed climbing the gates to enter the stadium as police...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool draw a blank after season of chasing the impossible ends in crushing defeat

And so, on successive weekends, four became two, the potential quadruple reduced to a double of the domestic cups. Rather than completing the greatest season ever, Liverpool ended up emulating George Graham’s Arsenal; the 1993 vintage. Their parade will contain one trophy they had not won for 10 years, another they had not touched for 16 but not the two they prized the most and the two that defined the club.They may have been the best team in Europe this season but the official status rests with Real Madrid. As player and manager, Carlo Ancelotti now has six European Cups,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Real Madrid conquer Europe amid Paris chaos – key talking points from Champions League final

Liverpool’s bid for a trophy treble ended in a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the game’s main talking points.Crowd chaos forces kick-off delayThe build-up to kick-off was overshadowed by a 36-minute delay amid chaotic scenes outside the stadium involving thousands of Liverpool supporters, who had bottlenecked and were forced to wait for hours at ticket checkpoints. While Real Madrid’s end was full long before the scheduled 8pm kick-off, thousands of seats in the Liverpool end were still...
UEFA
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp pledges Liverpool will bounce back next season

Jurgen Klopp vowed to bounce back and “go again” next season after Liverpool lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid at the end of a mammoth campaign.The Reds won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup with penalty shoot-out victories against Chelsea, then took the Premier League title race to the final day before Manchester City pipped them by a point.Liverpool had hoped to end the season with the club’s seventh European Cup but Real Madrid were crowned continental champions for a record 14th time in Paris.Vinicius Junior’s second-half goal secured Carlo Ancelotti’s side a 1-0 victory at the Stade...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
The Independent

Champions League final delayed for ‘security reasons’

Liverpool’s Champions League final against Real Madrid was delayed amid chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France.France’s national stadium stepped in to host the showpiece after St Petersburg was stripped of the final in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.This is the third time that the Stade de France has hosted the Champions League final but there seemed a distinct lack of organisation around this occasion.Kick-off has been delayed by 15 minutes. #UCLfinal— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 28, 2022There were shambolic scenes outside the ground in the hours before the match and the stadium announcer confirmed at 8.46pm...
UEFA
The Independent

‘We’ll come again’: Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool players after Champions League final defeat

Jurgen Klopp praised his Liverpool players’ efforts after they suffered heartbreak in the Champions League final. Liverpool dominated the first half but Vinicius struck just before the hour mark in Paris before Thibaut Courtois made a string of spectacular saves to ensure the Spanish giants of a record-extending 14th European Cup. “We wanted to be more brave in the second half, which is what we said at half-time,” Klopp said afterwards. “But as I have said before with these things, it is not bad to get to the final, and that is already kind of success, I know not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Northern Ireland hoping Stuart Dallas can visit squad, says Ian Baraclough

Ian Baraclough hopes Stuart Dallas can boost Northern Ireland’s Nations League campaign by visiting this week’s senior camp.Leeds utility player Dallas, 31, broke his leg against Manchester City last month and is not expected to return to training until the end of the year.But boss Baraclough says the presence of the 62-times capped Dallas would be welcome ahead of Wednesday’s Nations League opener at home to Greece, the first of four games in the space of 10 days.“I know Stuart’s been to the last couple of Leeds games, I saw him on the pitch celebrating when they stayed up to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gareth Southgate: Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho can still make England’s World Cup squad

Gareth Southgate says Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho still have time to work their way into England’s World Cup plans despite the Manchester United duo’s continued absence from the squad.The pair were conspicuous by their absence from March’s internationals and overlooked again as the Three Lions boss name his squad for June’s four Nations League matches.Rashford has not played for England since missing his penalty in last summer’s European Championship defeat to Italy, having withdrawn from November’s squad to focus on regaining fitness after shoulder surgery.But a lack of form has seen him overlooked since then, just as it has in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Champions League final start delayed over Paris crowd issues

Kickoff in the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed by at least 30 minutes on Saturday after security struggled to cope with the the vast crowd and supporters climbing over fences.There were sporadic instances of soccer fans, apparently without tickets, breaking through security and attempting to get into the stadium. The Associated Press saw two fans — one was wearing Liverpool attire — wrestled to the ground by stewards and bundled out of the gates.Another fan evaded stewards and was seen sprinting through the concourse and into the bottom level of the stadium.Supporter Colm Lacey...
UEFA
The Independent

Frenchman hopes ‘stars are aligned’ as he bids to break bungee jumps record

A Frenchman says that the “stars are aligned” for his bid to break the world record for the number of bungees jumps within 24 hours.Francois-Marie Dibon, 44, was afraid of heights as a youngster and struggled to dive from the side of the swimming pool.But now he has travelled to Scotland to attempt to break the record currently held by New Zealander Mike Heard, 35, after he completed 430 jumps in one day from Auckland Harbour Bridge in 2017.Mr Dibon is to make his attempt at the Garry Bridge near Killiecrankie in Perthshire, operated by Highland Fling Bungee.To break the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton hopes rain can spare him from more misery at Monaco Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton said only a wet race could spare him from more misery at Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix.As home favourite Charles Leclerc romped to his third pole in as many races, Hamilton slumped to eighth, two places behind Mercedes team-mate George Russell.Hamilton’s brilliant comeback drive to fifth at the Spanish Grand Prix a week ago provided him with some hope that he can haul himself back into the title mix.But Hamilton, already 64 points behind championship leader Max Verstappen heading into the seventh round of 22, is poised to lose further ground on Monte Carlo’s impossible-to-overtake streets.While the principality has...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Late Challenge Cup triumph not sinking in for victorious Wigan coach Matt Peet

Wigan head coach Matt Peet admitted his side’s Challenge Cup triumph “hasn’t sunk in” after winger Liam Marshall’s late try helped clinch a 16-14 win against Huddersfield.The victory secured a record-extending 20th Challenge Cup crown for Wigan and a major trophy in Peet’s first season at the helm.The Giants had looked on course to end their 69-year wait for a win in the competition when they led 14-12 until the 76th minute, only for Marshall to touch down and snatch glory for Wigan.🔥 WINNERS 🔥#WWRL #ChallengeCup pic.twitter.com/W39ABnPros— Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) May 28, 2022“I know it’s good, I know it’s...
RUGBY
The Independent

The Independent

669K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy