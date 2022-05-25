Extra police presence at some Connecticut schools amid tragedy in Texas

There was an extra police presence at some Connecticut schools Wednesday following a deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas.

Fairfield police officers said they added extra security to schools but stress the heightened police presence is not a result of any threats in town, but rather a community engagement measure in response to the tragedy in Texas.

Norwalk Public Schools wrote in a Facebook post, "Please know that there is nothing more important than the safety of our schools. To make sure our students and staff feel safe, all Norwalk schools will reinforce our existing safety protocols, and will be extra vigilant... Our partners at the Norwalk Police Department will also have a more visible police presence at our schools as well."

Bethel and Stratford schools also added extra police at their schools.

Nicole Hockley, the co-founder of Sandy Hook Promise, who lost her son in the Sandy Hook School shooting in 2012 is reacting to the tragedy in Texas.

"We're becoming too immune to this as a country but that's not the way it's supposed to be," Hockley says.

Fairfield police stress the importance of being vigilant and reporting anything suspicious near school properties or anywhere throughout town.