ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Extra police presence at some Connecticut schools amid tragedy in Texas

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KFx8k_0fpbgm8000

There was an extra police presence at some Connecticut schools Wednesday following a deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas.

Fairfield police officers said they added extra security to schools but stress the heightened police presence is not a result of any threats in town, but rather a community engagement measure in response to the tragedy in Texas.

Norwalk Public Schools wrote in a Facebook post, "Please know that there is nothing more important than the safety of our schools. To make sure our students and staff feel safe, all Norwalk schools will reinforce our existing safety protocols, and will be extra vigilant... Our partners at the Norwalk Police Department will also have a more visible police presence at our schools as well."

Bethel and Stratford schools also added extra police at their schools.

Nicole Hockley, the co-founder of Sandy Hook Promise, who lost her son in the Sandy Hook School shooting in 2012 is reacting to the tragedy in Texas.

"We're becoming too immune to this as a country but that's not the way it's supposed to be," Hockley says.

Fairfield police stress the importance of being vigilant and reporting anything suspicious near school properties or anywhere throughout town.

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

Over 2,500 outages reported in Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A strong line of thunderstorms is making its way across Connecticut bringing rain and wind. Many are experiencing power outages because of the storm. For more on the current weather conditions, click here. Here is a list of outages as of May 28, 2022, at 2:30...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#School Shooting#Elementary School#Norwalk Public Schools#Facebook#Sandy Hook School
Eyewitness News

Waterbury among school districts with officers posted outside buildings

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police and education leaders across Connecticut continue to take steps to protect students at schools and help them deal with their grief following the tragedy in Texas. It’s a two-pronged approach. When children arrived Thursday at the Waterbury Arts Magnet School for example, police officers...
WATERBURY, CT
News 12

Police: Woman found shot to death in Bridgeport home

Police say somebody called 911 shortly after 5 a.m. saying a person had been shot at Knoll Place and Huntington Turnpike and was critically wounded.. The woman, 29, was announced dead at the scene. The woman's family identified the victim to News 12 Connecticut, they asked that she not immediately be named.
BRIDGEPORT, NY
Connecticut Public

What Connecticut superintendents are telling families, teachers after the Texas school shooting

Connecticut school districts are reaching out to families after 19 children and two adults were killed in the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. An open line of communication is needed, said Fran Rabinowitz, the executive director of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents. She was a superintendent herself: In 2012 in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Rabinowitz worked in Hamden.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

After Texas shooting, Newtown teen asks in poem ‘When will we let them grow up?’

Mariam Azeez was in first grade at Hawley Elementary School in Newtown when 20 children her age and six educators were killed in Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012. After the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 children and two teachers, Azeez, now 15, wrote a poem that was read Thursday evening during a vigil at Trinity Episcopal Church in Newtown. Those at the vigil gave her a standing ovation. Azeez and her family live in Newtown and Danbury, and she now attends Danbury High School.
NEWTOWN, CT
trumbull-ct.gov

Statement Regarding Security at Trumbull Schools

Many security measures are in place at our schools and have been for some time. They help to reduce the risk to students, faculty, and those that visit the schools. Some of them are visible, such as police officer(s) assigned to a school, walk and talk details that patrol officers routinely conduct, school security guards in every school, and enhanced security measures, such as target hardening capital improvements to the facilities. Since the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas on Wednesday we have added more protections at the schools and increased the police presence as well.
TRUMBULL, CT
Daily Voice

Police: Man Charged After Attempting To Enter Elementary School In Stamford

A man from out of state has been charged after police said he attempted to enter an elementary school in Fairfield County. Just after 1 p.m. on Friday, May 27, school administrators in Stamford from Davenport Elementary School on Newfield Avenue noticed a suspicious man on the school campus, and immediately initiated a lockdown, according to Captain Diedrich Hohn, Commander of Special Investigations for the Stamford PD.
STAMFORD, CT
GreenwichTime

LobsterCraft's Fairfield location is now open

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. LobsterCraft's Fairfield location is now open, and Mike Harden's lobster roll brand continues to grow outside of Connecticut, with new restaurants opening in Florida and Rhode Island. To celebrate its 10-year anniversary this year, all LobsterCraft locations will offer...
Jake Wells

Stimulus Money Coming To Families In Connecticut

Hand with moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) Want more cash in your pocket? Of course you do. And the great news is that will be receiving $250 per child from the state of Connecticut starting on June 1st. Governor Ned Lamont recently announced that Connecticut families can soon apply to receive a state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for up to three children. This rebate comes from the recently enacted 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate that he signed into law earlier this month.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Woman dies following shooting in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - A 30-year-old woman from Bridgeport died following a shooting on Saturday. Bridgeport Police responded to 40 Knoll Place after medics reported that a woman had died from gunshot wounds. The Detective Bureau Homicide Squad and the Identification Unit are investigating this shooting. Police have not released...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Funeral Saturday for Norwalk native falsely ID'ed as Parkland shooter by Alex Jones

Marcel Fontaine, 29, was supposed to be back home in Norwalk this weekend for his 10-year high school reunion. Instead, friends and family will hold his funeral there. Marcel Fontaine was among four people killed in a fire in an apartment building in Worcester, Massachusetts this month. He'd lived there for several years but was born and raised in Norwalk, graduating from Brien McMahon High School. His parents and sister Renee Fontaine still live in town.
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Ex-Trumbull Doc Sentenced For Illegally Prescribing Controlled Substances

A former doctor in Connecticut will spend nearly four years in prison and will pay more than $200,000 after admitting to illegally distributing prescription medication. Fairfield County resident David Ciancimino, age 63, of Trumbull, was sentenced by US District Judge Omar A. Williams in Hartford to 46 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for distributing drugs out of his Shelton office to patients who did not require them.
TRUMBULL, CT
i95 ROCK

Hilarious Video Shreds ‘The Connecticut Driving Experience’

"The CT Driving Experience". How do you take something so unfunny, and make it something worth laughing at?. When it comes to driving in the great state of Connecticut, it depends on the person, the day, and the time of year. I find myself ready to cry over the condition of our roads, so maybe all I needed was an absurd nudge in the right direction.
DANBURY, CT
News 12

News 12

78K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy