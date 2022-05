Matthew McConaughey traveled to Uvalde, Texas where the actor paid his respects to the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting. The "Greenlights" author, 52, was born in the Texas town where his mother was a teacher at a school a mile away from the tragic scene where Salvador Ramos, 18, allegedly killed 19 children and two teachers before he was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO