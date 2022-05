Hoping to get wealthy? If you want to impress the Joneses and everyone else, you will have to blow way past $1 million before you join the ranks of the well-to-do. The consensus minimum for how large of a net worth you need before you are considered “wealthy” is now $2.2 million, on average, according to a Charles Schwab survey of 1,000 adults ages 21 to 75.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO