A fire that broke out in an Anchorage auto body shop late Friday afternoon closed a stretch of Gambell Street and 15th Avenue for hours, according to officials. The fire started just after 4 p.m. when a vehicle in the auto shop caught fire, said Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd. He said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. He did not have additional details on the extent of the injuries.

1 DAY AGO