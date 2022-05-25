ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Holland Factory Renovation Plans Given Financial Boost from Lansing

By Gary Stevens
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 25, 2022) – A business expansion effort in Holland is getting a boost from Lansing. The Michigan Strategic Fund board on Tuesday announced the...

