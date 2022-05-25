Holland Factory Renovation Plans Given Financial Boost from Lansing

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 29, 2022) – Two long-time philanthropists were honored by the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area. During this past Thursday’s annual luncheon, the Foundation named Bob and Colette DeNooyer as winners of its 2022 Marvin Lindeman Distinguished Service Award for meritorious service to the CFHZ. They were recognized for their founding of the Holland/Zeeland Promise Scholarship Program, which gives financial support to worthy high school seniors, with support throughout their undergraduate years in college. The program has a 94% graduation rate since it began a decade ago, and there are currently 44 students involved.
