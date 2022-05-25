ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, ID

Out of Our Past - May 25, 2022

By Compiled by CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen. Beginning early Friday morning, May 23, over 100,000 residence and business customers will be able to place the first local telephone calls ever between...

www.hjnews.com

Herald-Journal

Dog-friendly park in jeopardy due to excessive waste

Jens Johansen Park in Logan is in jeopardy of losing its dog-friendly status due to dog owners failing to pick up after their pets. Maintenance crews with Logan city’s Parks and Recreation Department have reported excessive amounts of dog waste being left on park grounds. According to Ed Stevens, the department’s executive director, neighbors surrounding the park have also been allowing their dogs to wander to the off-leash park.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Visionary Homes removes non-disparagement clause after controversy

After members of the Providence City Council voiced their concerns about the ethicality and legality of non-disparagement agreements in Visionary Homes’ contracts with buyers, the clause has been discontinued. When Providence City Council Member Joshua Paulsen first saw the clause, he was unhappy with how he felt it could...
PROVIDENCE, UT
Herald-Journal

Idaho Falls woman arrested after reportedly kidnapping child from Utah

An Idaho Falls woman has been arrested after she reportedly kidnapped her daughter from South Salt Lake, Utah, and brought her to Idaho Falls. Jennifer Krysta Dial Estrada, 32, did not have custody rights over the victim, who was living with her father. The 12-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Herald-Journal

Jay R Christensen

Jay R Christensen 12/8/1954 - 5/26/2022 Attention, J-Mart Shoppers, with deep sadness we announce that the owner and proprietor of J-Mart has passed away and will no longer be able to serve you at this time. Jay R Christensen was a man who loved to help his neighbors, friends, and family. The doors to his home and shop were always open. Jay was a loving grandpa who spent his time helping others, tinkering, and supporting his kids and grandkids by going to plays, sporting events, livestock shows and any other "fine activity" his family could dream up. Jay R loved to find a bargain and store it on his property until he or some other person he knew needed it for a project. Nothing made him happier than to dig some item he bought at a swap meet, N.P.S., or salvaged from a job site and give it new life in the hands of someone in need.
TREMONTON, UT
Herald-Journal

Morris, Paul Isaac

Paul Isaac Morris, 87, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home in North Logan. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, May 27, 2022 in the Bentwood Ward Chapel, 1650 East 2600 North in North Logan. No viewing will be held prior to the services. A complete obituary may be viewed, and memories may be shared with the family, at www.whitepinefunerals.com To view the services via Zoom, please click on the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89831711982.
NORTH LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Bowen, Stephen Carlisle

Bowen Stephen Carlisle Bowen 75 Logan passed away April 21, 2022. For the complete obituary, and to share memories with the family, go to www.whitepinefunerals.com .
LOGAN, UT

