Preston, ID

Developing Town - May 25, 2022

By CLAUDIA ERICKSON Citizen Correspondent
Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

(Editorial Note: Part 273 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1913-1920; Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; History of Dance) With the coming of the second decade of...

Idaho State Journal

Upcoming events at the Bannock County Event Center

Cowboys and cowgirls can enjoy a full slate of rodeo events at the Bannock County Event Center this week. The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Dog-friendly park in jeopardy due to excessive canine waste

LOGAN, Utah — Jens Johansen Park in Logan is in jeopardy of losing its dog-friendly status due to dog owners failing to pick up after their pets. Maintenance crews with Logan city’s Parks and Recreation Department have reported excessive amounts of dog waste being left on park grounds. According to Ed Stevens, the department’s executive director, neighbors surrounding the park have also been allowing their dogs to wander to the off-leash park. ...
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

7 can't miss summer events in Ogden

This story is sponsored by Visit Ogden. It's a great time to enjoy an epic weekend getaway set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Wasatch Mountain Range. Between now and the end of September, here are the top 7 summer event's that you can't miss in Ogden! Check out our entire events calendar here!
OGDEN, UT
Herald-Journal

Visionary Homes removes non-disparagement clause after controversy

After members of the Providence City Council voiced their concerns about the ethicality and legality of non-disparagement agreements in Visionary Homes’ contracts with buyers, the clause has been discontinued. When Providence City Council Member Joshua Paulsen first saw the clause, he was unhappy with how he felt it could...
PROVIDENCE, UT
utahbusiness.com

High construction prices are driving developers to rethink new developments in Utah

Construction material prices soared 20 percent in 2021. Despite prices moderating in December, 86 percent of contractors surveyed list costs as their top concern into 2022, more problematic than any other construction obstacle. Availability of materials and supply chain disruptions were the second most frequent concern, listed by 77 percent of the more than 1,000 respondents.
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

Saving space: Cache residents polled on possible bond issue

Cache County residents are being surveyed on the subject of open space and whether they’d be willing to pay higher property taxes to preserve certain pieces of land from development. The opinion poll is the product of weekly meetings by an informal group known as the Open Space Advocacy...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
idahofallsidaho.gov

House Fire on E Lincoln Road

There were no injuries following a house fire on the 3000 block of E Lincoln Road earlier this afternoon. Personnel from the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to a single-family house just west of the round-a-bout at E Lincoln Road and Ammon Road.
Idaho State Journal

Deleta owners to retire in August, business up for sale now

POCATELLO — After remaining a family business for about eight decades, the Deleta Skating & Family Fun Center will soon change hands. Deleta has been operated by the same family for five generations, but the current owners, Art and Jackie Foulger, are preparing to hang up the skates for good after about 30 years and retire. The couple told the Idaho State Journal on Wednesday that they will continue to...
POCATELLO, ID
Herald-Journal

Jay R Christensen

Jay R Christensen 12/8/1954 - 5/26/2022 Attention, J-Mart Shoppers, with deep sadness we announce that the owner and proprietor of J-Mart has passed away and will no longer be able to serve you at this time. Jay R Christensen was a man who loved to help his neighbors, friends, and family. The doors to his home and shop were always open. Jay was a loving grandpa who spent his time helping others, tinkering, and supporting his kids and grandkids by going to plays, sporting events, livestock shows and any other "fine activity" his family could dream up. Jay R loved to find a bargain and store it on his property until he or some other person he knew needed it for a project. Nothing made him happier than to dig some item he bought at a swap meet, N.P.S., or salvaged from a job site and give it new life in the hands of someone in need.
TREMONTON, UT
Herald-Journal

Bowen, Stephen Carlisle

Bowen Stephen Carlisle Bowen 75 Logan passed away April 21, 2022. For the complete obituary, and to share memories with the family, go to www.whitepinefunerals.com .
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Morris, Paul Isaac

Paul Isaac Morris, 87, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home in North Logan. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, May 27, 2022 in the Bentwood Ward Chapel, 1650 East 2600 North in North Logan. No viewing will be held prior to the services. A complete obituary may be viewed, and memories may be shared with the family, at www.whitepinefunerals.com To view the services via Zoom, please click on the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89831711982.
NORTH LOGAN, UT
KIFI Local News 8

Car found in canal on E 14th St

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Police are working to get a car out of the canal on E 14th St this morning. A Call first came in around 4 a.m. this morning. Idaho Falls Police, Bonneville County Sherriff Deputies, and the Idaho Falls Fire Department are all on the scene. They have closed 14th St The post Car found in canal on E 14th St appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KSLTV

Fiery crash causes overnight closure of I-15 in Brigham City

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Police reopened southbound lanes of I-15 in Brigham City Saturday morning hours after a moving truck crashed with an SUV and ignited a large fire. The incident happened at the interchange with state road 13. The fire caused the Interstate to be closed for several hours overnight.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Students attacked, culture of aggression alleged at Weber County school

Multiple videos have emerged of students attacking students at or near Sand Ridge Junior High in Weber County, and a mom and her seventh-grade daughter are calling for change. “I was putting my shirt on, and she dragged me off the bench,” said student Marley Hogan, as she described being assaulted by another girl in the locker room in March—an attack someone then posted online. “She stood on top of me, and bashed my head into the locker repeatedly.”
WEBER COUNTY, UT

