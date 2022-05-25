ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, UT

Graduates: mount up! Seniors reach the end of their high school trail

By NECIA P. SEAMONS Citizen correspondent
Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree 2022 seniors started their final day of school, May 19, with a stroll through West Side High on horseback. Ryker Love and his friend Colby Bowles started the tradition of riding their horses to school on the last day of the school year four years ago, and friends have joined...

