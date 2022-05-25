ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland Factory Renovation Plans Given Financial Boost from Lansing

By Gary Stevens
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 25, 2022) – A business expansion effort in Holland is getting a boost from Lansing. The Michigan Strategic Fund board on Tuesday announced the...

The Grand Rapids Press

West Michigan manufacturer plans $9.9M expansion, up to 140 new jobs

HOLLAND, MI — A Holland manufacturing company has received a $2.3 million state grant as part of a $9.9 million expansion at the business that could add up to 140 new jobs. JR Automation, which was founded in 1980 and is based in Holland, has entered into a long-term lease at 40 East 64th St. in Holland. The company plans to invest $9.9 million in building renovations, machinery, equipment and rent. The expansion is expected to create 140 new jobs that pay $62,000 annually, according to a memo from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
