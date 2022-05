FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — University of Iowa track and field advanced seven entries to the NCAA Championships at the NCAA West Regional Quarterfinals at John McDonnell Field on Friday. In total, the Hawkeye men are sending 10 entries to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on June 8-11. Regional long jump champion James Carter, Jr. punched his second ticket of the weekend to the NCAA Championships, this time in the triple jump (16.12m / 52’10.75”) with a wind-legal personal-best jump and No. 4 mark in Iowa history. His final jump of the day put him firmly into a qualifying spot (6th).

