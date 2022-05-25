At least 19 children, 2 adults killed in shooting at Texas elementary school

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The nation is in mourning following a shooting at a Texas elementary school with over a dozen young lives lost, a tight-knit community shaken, and the country gripped by grief.

An unspeakable tragedy occurred on Tuesday with at least 19 children killed while in school, with the gunfire ringing out in a small Texas town called Uvalde, located just 90 minutes outside San Antonio. Two adults were also killed.

The suspect, who allegedly shot those individuals has been identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a high school senior from Uvalde. He was killed after being shot by border agents.

President Biden addressed the nation on Tuesday night, moments after touching down from his foreign trip in Asia, becoming emotional, calling for action, and demanding the senseless gun violence stop.

"I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. And don't tell me we can't have an impact on this carnage," Biden said.

Hearses began arriving at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday evening to begin taking the bodies away.

Law enforcement sources tell CBS News that the alleged shooter drove up to the school with a handgun, an AR-15 style assault rifle, and high-capacity magazines.

Police say the suspected gunman made entry into the school and started shooting children and teachers.

The gunman was eventually shot and killed by a responding officer. Police say he is believed to have critically shot his grandmother before he headed to the school property.

"We're in the process of obtaining detailed background information on the subject, his motive, the types of weapons used, the legal authority to possess them and conduct a comprehensive crime scene investigation and reconstruction," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

Two of the officers who responded to the attack were wounded, but are expected to survive.

Students at the school were supposed to celebrate their last day of school on Thursday, but classes have now been canceled for the rest of the year.

There have been dozens of shooting attacks in U.S. schools and colleges over the years, with the latest being here involving Robb Elementary School.

Other recent instances include:

The attack in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL that left 14 students and three staff members dead

20 first-graders and six educators shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT in 2012

In 2007, 32 people were killed on the campus of Virginia Tech

12 students and one teacher were killed at Columbine High School in Littleton, CO in 1999

This most recent instance in Uvalde marks the 30th school shooting to take place so far in 2022.

Several impassioned pleas were made in the hours following the shooting in Texas, including on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) became emotional as he begged his colleagues to find common ground.

"And beg my colleagues: Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely," Murphy said.

Senator Murphy's speech carried a heavy reminder of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary.

Locally here in Western Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh Public Schools officials made a late-night decision for students on Wednesday.

District leaders say schools will operate on a modified lockdown on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

This means that only people with a pre-scheduled appointment will be allowed to enter any facilities.

Families and staff will be notified about the modified lockdown through a robocall on Wednesday morning.

Also, faculty and staff will have materials available to help them during discussions with students and additional support will be available for those who need it.

The district said it a statement that they are heartbroken by the horrific tragedy and "At no time should the tranquility of school become the nightmare it has today."

District leaders also say their thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and the school community as they grapple with this tragedy.

As parents across the country learn of the news involving the school shooting in Uvalde, many are struggling with how to talk about it with their children, with many of these children having their own fears and anxieties because of this.

This is a hard time for everybody across the country, and for parents, there's a fine line between honesty and causing more fear and anxiety.

One of the first questions students may have after hearing and seeing the news about 21 people dying from the Uvalde school shooting is 'why?'

Experts say there's not a direct answer to that question, but what you can do as a parent is validate your child's feelings and then listen to what they have to say.

Instead of worrying about the dangers, take a 'glass half-full' approach and give examples of things that support safety in schools.

This is also a good time to work on building life skills, like making sure your child knows what to do during an active shooter situation.

Joan Kaylor is a counselor who works with children. She spoke with KDKA and talked about the best way to interact with your children.

"Be present for your child. Put down the phone. Don't be cooking. Don't be doing anything else. And be present and give your child time, so that you can talk to your child about what their feelings are. The most important gift you can give your child is your time," Kaylor said.

It's also important to make sure you know what schools are teaching your children in regards to safety.

Experts say the more your child knows, the better.

If you or someone you know needs help or someone to talk to, there are people ready to help at the National Crisis Line, which can be reached 24 hours a day by calling 1-800-273-8255.