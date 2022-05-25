Legals for May, 25 2022

No. 28645 PUBLIC NOTICE-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS: Flathead Valley Community College, Kalispell, MT is accepting proposals to secure an exclusive concession services provider (concessionaire) for the College Center. A copy of the Request for Proposal (RFP) document and/or clarification can be made by email to Matt Laughlin, Director of the College Center at mlaughlin@fvcc.edu. Deadline to submit a letter of intent to propose is 4:00 PM local time Wednesday, June 15, 2022 and deadline to submit proposal is 4:00 PM local time Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Additional RFP date deadlines as well as submission instructions are outlined in the RFP document. May 22, 25, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28657 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOISE ORDINANCE CONSIDERATION On June 6, 2022, during the 7:00 p.m. regular council meeting, the City Council of the City of Columbia Falls, shall conduct a public hearing for the purpose of adopting Chapter 9.17 Noise in the Columbia Falls Municipal Code. The City Council established a Noise Ordinance Committee that reviewed the current code and recommended adopting an amended code at the Regular Council Meeting held May 16, 2022. The Noise Ordinance is intended to protect, preserve, and promote the health, safety, welfare, peach and quiet of the residents and visitors of Columbia Falls through the reduction, control and prevention of loud and raucous noise or any noise which unreasonably disturbs, injures or endangers their comfort, repose, health, peace or safety, or causes public inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to reasonable individuals or ordinance sensitivity. The proposed Chapter 9.17 Noise is available for review at the office of the City Clerk, City of Columbia Falls 130 6th Street West, Columbia Falls, MT. Persons may contact the City Clerk or City Manager at 406-892-4391 or 130 6th Street West, Columbia Falls, MT for more information about the hearing. Responses to the public hearing may be in writing addressed to the City Clerk at 130 6th Street West, Columbia Falls, MT 59912 or delivered in person to the City Council during the hearing. DATED THIS 23rd day of May, 2022 Barb Staaland City Clerk May 25, June 1, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28613 MERIDIAN MINI STORAGE AUCTION The following units will be auctioned off on May 28th, 2022 at 157 N MERIDIAN RD, STE 109 AT 9 AM SHAWN HENSON, AMY CONNOR, TYLER SELKE, MKENZIE FRAZIER, RAYLENE MILLER, KATINA HARDROVE, TONY GUTIEREZ, CHRIS HANDFORD, KRYSTAL NIXON, JAMES BEATY, STACIA HOLMQUIST, PAUL MAYNE The following units will be auctioned off at 1073 WHITEFISH STAGE ROAD immediately following the auction at 157 N MERIDIAN ROAD DIANA ARCHDALE, DYLAN CRANDELL, May 20, 22, 25, 2022 MNAXLP

No. 28600 NOTICE OF BOARD POSITION VACANCIES MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN YOUR COMMUNITY Flathead County is seeking individuals who want to make a difference in their community by filling a vacancy on the Flathead County Planning Board. Letters of interest are being accepted for the remainder of a term vacated by a member. The term would begin immediately and run through December 31, 2023. This position is appointed by the Board of County Commissioners. TO APPLY FOR THIS POSITION: Letters of interest including name, physical address, mailing address, daytime phone number and qualifications should be submitted to: Flathead County Planning & Zoning Office South Campus Building 40 11th Street West, Ste 220 Kalispell, MT 59901 All letters of interest should be received by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. For additional information and specific qualifications please call 751-8200 or visit our website: flathead.mt.gov/planning_zoning May 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29, 2022 MNAXLP