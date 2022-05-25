Legals for May, 25 2022

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 28645 PUBLIC NOTICE-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS: Flathead Valley Community College, Kalispell, MT is accepting proposals to secure an exclusive concession services provider (concessionaire) for the College Center. A copy of the Request for Proposal (RFP) document and/or clarification can be made by email to Matt Laughlin, Director of the College Center at mlaughlin@fvcc.edu. Deadline to submit a letter of intent to propose is 4:00 PM local time Wednesday, June 15, 2022 and deadline to submit proposal is 4:00 PM local time Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Additional RFP date deadlines as well as submission instructions are outlined in the RFP document. May 22, 25, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28657 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOISE ORDINANCE CONSIDERATION On June 6, 2022, during the 7:00 p.m. regular council meeting, the City Council of the City of Columbia Falls, shall conduct a public hearing for the purpose of adopting Chapter 9.17 Noise in the Columbia Falls Municipal Code. The City Council established a Noise Ordinance Committee that reviewed the current code and recommended adopting an amended code at the Regular Council Meeting held May 16, 2022. The Noise Ordinance is intended to protect, preserve, and promote the health, safety, welfare, peach and quiet of the residents and visitors of Columbia Falls through the reduction, control and prevention of loud and raucous noise or any noise which unreasonably disturbs, injures or endangers their comfort, repose, health, peace or safety, or causes public inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to reasonable individuals or ordinance sensitivity. The proposed Chapter 9.17 Noise is available for review at the office of the City Clerk, City of Columbia Falls 130 6th Street West, Columbia Falls, MT. Persons may contact the City Clerk or City Manager at 406-892-4391 or 130 6th Street West, Columbia Falls, MT for more information about the hearing. Responses to the public hearing may be in writing addressed to the City Clerk at 130 6th Street West, Columbia Falls, MT 59912 or delivered in person to the City Council during the hearing. DATED THIS 23rd day of May, 2022 Barb Staaland City Clerk May 25, June 1, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28613 MERIDIAN MINI STORAGE AUCTION The following units will be auctioned off on May 28th, 2022 at 157 N MERIDIAN RD, STE 109 AT 9 AM SHAWN HENSON, AMY CONNOR, TYLER SELKE, MKENZIE FRAZIER, RAYLENE MILLER, KATINA HARDROVE, TONY GUTIEREZ, CHRIS HANDFORD, KRYSTAL NIXON, JAMES BEATY, STACIA HOLMQUIST, PAUL MAYNE The following units will be auctioned off at 1073 WHITEFISH STAGE ROAD immediately following the auction at 157 N MERIDIAN ROAD DIANA ARCHDALE, DYLAN CRANDELL, May 20, 22, 25, 2022 MNAXLP

No. 28600 NOTICE OF BOARD POSITION VACANCIES MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN YOUR COMMUNITY Flathead County is seeking individuals who want to make a difference in their community by filling a vacancy on the Flathead County Planning Board. Letters of interest are being accepted for the remainder of a term vacated by a member. The term would begin immediately and run through December 31, 2023. This position is appointed by the Board of County Commissioners. TO APPLY FOR THIS POSITION: Letters of interest including name, physical address, mailing address, daytime phone number and qualifications should be submitted to: Flathead County Planning & Zoning Office South Campus Building 40 11th Street West, Ste 220 Kalispell, MT 59901 All letters of interest should be received by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. For additional information and specific qualifications please call 751-8200 or visit our website: flathead.mt.gov/planning_zoning May 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29, 2022 MNAXLP

KULR8

Montana Primary Elections: Your one-stop shop for voting

Election day is June 7, and with recent changes in how Montanans can vote, we have put together all you need to know for this year’s elections. On election night, election results can be viewed here. Montana Right Now has broadcasted several debates hosted by the Montana Farmers Union...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,281 Cases, 15 Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 277,497 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,281 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,558 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,475,801 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 565,071...
MISSOULA, MT
KCAU 9 News

Firefighters rescue ‘Cinder’ the elk calf from fire’s ashes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Firefighters have rescued an abandoned newborn elk calf found amid the ashes of the nation’s largest wildfire as calving season approaches its peak in New Mexico and fires rage across the American West. Missoula, Montana-based firefighter Nate Sink said Tuesday that he happened upon the motionless elk calf on the […]
SANTA FE, NM
NBCMontana

Police respond to car accident at Glacier High School

MISSOULA, Mont. — Police and emergency crews responded to a car accident during lunch at Glacier High School on Friday. Glacier High Assistant Principal Alan Stanfield couldn’t confirm how many people were involved but said those involved appear to be OK. Some needed medical care. Parents of the...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Another Farmer’s Market for Western Montana Starts Next Week

With the summer months upon us, whether the weather agrees with that or not, another farmer's market is about to bloom in our area. Most of these events are clustered into Saturday morning/afternoon windows. Well, the Lolo Community Center is taking a different approach. If you have some free time on Friday afternoons, here's a great way to get your farmer's marketing fun off to an early start.
LOLO, MT
NBCMontana

Missing Missoula man found safe

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police say the search for a missing man is over after he was found safe Wednesday afternoon. Officials were concerned for the man after his vehicle was found abandoned in the Grant Creek area. No additional information was immediately available.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Rerouting of Well Traveled M Trail on Mount Sentinel Begins Soon

Wow! UM News Service tells us that the M Trail above the University of Montana campus serves more than 1,000 hikers per day!. That's a lot of footsteps, and with them comes a lot of wear and tear that can't be ignored. But the good news is that the trail will not close. Gorgeous views of the Missoula Valley will still be a summertime mainstay.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Heart Butte’s Cpt. Brandon Crawford Takes Command

On Friday, May 20, 2022, Heart Butte native, Captain Brandon Crawford took command of the U.S. Army's 18th Medical Command in a ceremony at Ft. Shafter, Hawaii. In his remarks to the audience, Crawford thanked his wife, Rachel, for her "unwavering support as I've navigated my career to this point." To his parents, Dusty and Ginny Crawford, he said, "I'm so grateful you were able to make it out here to celebrate this significant milestone with me. You've always pushed me to strive for greatness, and for that, I thank you."
HEART BUTTE, MT
KPAX

'Lady in the Beer Glass' is back in Lolo

The Lady is back! After a brief disappearance , the "Lady in the Beer Glass" who resides atop KT's Hayloft Saloon in Lolo has been returned. “They dumped it off in the parking lot last night,” said Frank Miller, owner of KT's Hayloft Saloon. “It is damaged. Customer came in and said, 'Your statue was dropped off.'”
LOLO, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Woman Caught Driving Drunk With Children in the Car

On May 22, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on patrol when she was dispatched to the area of North Reserve Street for a report of a suspected driver under the influence. The caller reported to dispatch that she saw the suspect at dinner drinking at least three alcoholic beverages with her two minor children present.
MISSOULA, MT
