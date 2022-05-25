Astros and Guardians meet in series rubber match

Cleveland Guardians (18-21, third in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (28-16, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (1-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (2-2, 2.87 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -184, Guardians +158; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Houston Astros and the Cleveland Guardians are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Houston has a 28-16 record overall and a 13-6 record at home. The Astros have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .409.

Cleveland has a 10-13 record in road games and an 18-21 record overall. The Guardians have gone 16-3 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 17 extra base hits (four doubles, a triple and 12 home runs). Jose Altuve is 14-for-38 with five doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 10 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 11-for-40 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .244 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .209 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Aaron Civale: day-to-day (leg), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.