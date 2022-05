Harold Ford Jr. reflects on the new developments in Texas elementary school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead in Uvalde on “The Five.”. HAROLD FORD JR.: Of course, we have to, and again, my prayers, as I know that all of ours do go out to these families and to this community, but to build on Jesse’s point, we as pedestrians and as parents of students or kids in those schools, we assume that teachers know their job, that police officers and law enforcement know their job. So, it can’t be for me… to try to figure out, to sort out who’s in charge on the scene.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO