Syracuse University and JMA Wireless (JMA) on May 19th announced a 10-year partnership for naming rights of the University’s iconic on-campus stadium. For the first time since the venue opened its doors in 1980, the stadium will have a new name, only the second in its history—the JMA Wireless Dome, referred to as the JMA Dome. The two Central New York organizations, which together employ more than 6,500 people locally, also announced that Syracuse-based JMA will support the Dome’s digital infrastructure transformation by establishing the most advanced connectivity offerings for fans and other users while at the Dome.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO