Lake Mead, the lifeblood of the West, is at an all-time low. And just this week, officials said it will fall by one-third of its current level by the end of 2023. Inch by inch, the lake is falling. We’re seeing incredible images of sunken boats now visible. We saw the first intake pipe, built in the early 1970s to feed Las Vegas, exposed to the air, no longer able to bring water to the city. And the body in the barrel, possibly a remnant of Las Vegas’ Mob past.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO