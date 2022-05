Since Brandin Cooks showed up in the AFC South in 2020, he has demonstrated consistency. Cooks has posted two consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, and it didn’t matter the quarterback. The former New Orleans Saints 2014 first-round pick was the beneficiary of being on the same team as the 2020 NFL passing champion, but he followed up with another such 1,000-yard campaign — in 16 games no less, which meant Cooks didn’t benefit necessarily from the 17th game.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO