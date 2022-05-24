ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coal City, IL

Remembering those we lost

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Memorial Day, St. Juvin Post 1336 will join the community in saluting the men and women who served in defense of our nation, paying particular note to those from the community who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Memorial Day is a day set aside to pay tribute to the men and...

coalcitycourant.com

chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Cavalcade of Planes ~ June 4 and 5

Bolingbrook’s Clow International Airport’s open house event on June 4 and 5th will include static displays of all types of airplanes, Warbirds, new planes, helicopters, Fly–in, Vietnam re-enactors, and others. The Museum will be open. The famous Ford Tri-motor will be selling rides, warbird T-6, and helicopter also selling rides,
BOLINGBROOK, IL
advantagenews.com

Republican candidates for governor address gun laws in Illinois

Following the killing of 19 children and two adults at a Texas elementary school, gun violence is a dominant issue in the race for Illinois governor. The issue was front-and-center at both Republican debates this week. Venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan, state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, and businessman Gary Rabine squared off in one debate while Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, former state senator Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, and attorney Max Solomon met for the other debate.
ILLINOIS STATE
coalcitycourant.com

Theodore Smith

COAL CITY, Theodore “Pidge” Smith, 77, of Coal City, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at RML Specialty Hospital in Hinsdale, IL. Born Feb. 1, 1945 in Joliet, to the late Theodore Roosevelt and Marguerite (nee Albrecht) Smith. Graduate of the Coal City High School with the class of 1963 and attended U of I and Parson's College. He served in the Army National Reserves. Pidge first formerly owned and operated Smith Lanes and then went on to own Smith Hardware Store for over thirty years, both in Coal City. He was a member of every type of organization, club, or board. He was truly a community minded person, proudly serving on the boards of Morris Hospital, Standard Bank, Coal City Emergency Department, and the Coal City Unit#1 Board of Education. He was also a member of the Braidwood Masonic Lodge #704 A.F. & A.M., former parishioner of the First Presbyterian Church in Coal City and current member of the First Christian Church in Morris, IL. Pidge, also known as “Mr. Friendly” was a kind, gentle, and generous soul with a larger than life personality. He had a gift of making everyone feel like they were the most important person in the room, just being in his presence made you feel significant. Pidge had a love for golf, old cars, people, and the Lord. If you were lucky enough to receive one of his hugs, you knew they were the biggest and best. We lost a true gentleman, who was dedicated to his family and community and the impact he had on others is his legacy.
COAL CITY, IL
Coal City, IL
Government
coalcitycourant.com

Cherrell Thomas

ESSEX— Cherrell A. Thomas (nee O’Dell), 61, of Essex, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 22, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. She was born May 5, 1961 in Geneva, IL and was raised and educated in St. Charles, IL. She was a dedicated employee for the TownPlace Suites in Joliet, where she enjoyed working as the guest service lead. Cherrell had family everywhere she went, whether it was her immediate family, work family, or Sportsman Club family, she had love to spread everywhere. She had the gift of gab, was the life of the party, and her claim to fame was her singing and dancing skills. Cherrell knew that each day is not promised, but is a gift. She led her life selflessly and we are all blessed to have had her in our lives.
ESSEX, IL
KICK AM 1530

The World’s First Indoor Amusement Park Was Based in Illinois

It was a combination mall and indoor amusement park and is known for being the "World's First Indoor Amusement Park." Old Chicago was the name and it was created by the architecture of Louis Sullivan, who opened the combo mall and amusement park in 1975. Old Chicago was created to bring people out of the city to enjoy shopping, a day of fun with rides (including three roller coasters), and eventually, a circus was added. However, in building Old Chicago Sullivan was over the budgeted amount he had to build the mall, there were major electric issues within the first few days of opening, and the death of a trapeze entertainment at the circus made it difficult for the mall to stay open.
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

Two Illinois Cities Ranked ‘Healthiest Places To Live’ In The United States

After being stuck inside our homes for months on end, a lot of people are looking for ways to drop the weight they gained now that Summer is here. Living in a city where there are many resources to buy nutritional and healthier food is pretty rare. Every mile in my town there's a McDonald's or a Taco Bell that's convenient and easy to get when you're on the go. That gets pretty old after a while eating the same old greasy food that was cooked suspiciously fast. And with the cost of healthcare rising, it's not easy to keep your health in good shape.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

'Corrupt hellhole': Republican candidates for Illinois governor debate Chicago crime

CHICAGO - Chicago's street violence was at the center of two broadcast forums featuring the six Republican candidates for Illinois governor Tuesday night. "Let's think about Chicago: a crime-ridden, corrupt, dysfunctional hellhole," said State Senator Darren Bailey. In a strange twist, though, three participated in one forum while three others...
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois ‘Stonehenge’ Offers More Mysteries Than Answers

It really is pretty amazing what you come across when you're brainstorming ideas for what to blog about. I was bouncing around the internet looking for something to write a post about and came across the fact that there used to be a massive civilization in Southern Illinois that had structures similar to pyramids and a structure that resembled Stonehenge in England.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Look To The Sky For One Of Illinois’ 1st Air Shows Of The Summer

If you and your family love air shows, then one of your first chances of the summer is coming up soon. I remember as a kid going to a bunch of different air shows through the years. My favorite is definitely the Chicago Air Show. It's huge with thousands of fans watching from the Lake Michigan shoreline. There's just something special about watching those jets cruise around the city.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

CDC Reports 15 Illinois Counties Now Rated At High Community Level For COVID-19 Including Chicago Metro Area

Public Health Officials Stress Importance of Being Updated on Vaccinations and Boosters; Vulnerable People Should Exercise Caution in Indoor Spaces. The CDC reported late today that 15 Illinois counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, an area that includes Chicago, Cook County and surrounding counties in northeastern Illinois as well as counties around Peoria. An additional 30 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level, according to the CDC.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

The shocking discoveries of fetal remains on Dr. Ulrich Klopfer's property, from those on the front lines

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The case rattled veteran crime scene investigators - thousands of fetal remains were found hidden in the Will County home of one of the nation's most controversial abortion doctors.    For the first time Wednesday night, we heard the voices of those on the front lines. They opened up to CBS 2's Chris Tye about what it was like to uncover the secret stockpile of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer. Fifty members of the Will County Sheriff's Department descended on Klopfer's garage in September 2019 after he died, for a case as unprecedented as it was unimaginable. ...
WILL COUNTY, IL

