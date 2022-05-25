Garage Fire Keeps Crews Busy

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ) – Two people are displaced after a structure fire Thursday night in De Pere. De Pere Fire Rescue was called around 9:00 p.m. to the 2300 block of Indy Court for a fire at a single-story residence. Upon arrival, they found moderate smoke inside the...
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — In the wake of a deadly shooting at a Texas School, local police say they’re keeping vigilant. Green Bay Police Commander Kevin Warych says they work with other area agencies to put together plans to respond to the worst possible situations. “As an...
FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A traditional Memorial Day summer kick-off in the Fox Valley is now underway. The Kaukauna locks are open, and a busy season is anticipated. The Kaukauna Locks first reopened in July of 2021. “They had been closed for about three generations before that, so...
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A long-range strategy to help manage a popular Door County nature preserve is taking shape. The Ridges Sanctuary started to create its 20-year master plan this week. The plan is being called an opportunity to manage the unique habitat on the1600-acre site in Baileys...
GREELY, CO (WTAQ-WLUK) — JBS Foods USA has agreed to develop and implement an infectious disease preparedness plan two years after deadly COVID-19 outbreaks at a number of their facilities including the one in Green Bay. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration says JBS will bring in third-party...
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ) — Celebrate De Pere is back after a long hiatus. The annual Memorial day festival returns after two years away during the pandemic. “It wasn’t fun. They weren’t easy decisions,” said Brandon Beard with Celebrate De Pere. “You didn’t know what was happening the next day [during the pandemic], much less months in advance. We had to put security deposits down. We had to make a decision pretty early on as to whether or not this is going to go or not.”
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A De Pere school said it removed one of its students from campus after making a credible threat toward several other students. Administrators of Foxview Intermediate School say an individual first reported it and the police were quickly involved. Officials say they made precautionary...
KIEL, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — There’s another bomb threat in Kiel. Nobody is at the school today, they’ve been virtual for days. It’s the fourth consecutive day that they school has been targeted by a bomb threat. The school has been at the center of a controversy...
MADISON, WI (WTAQ) — State health officials have begun sharing statistics on COVID-19 infection after vaccination and booster shots. Those numbers show that those who are vaccinations and boosted actually had a higher rate of COVID-19 infection in April than those who aren’t. DHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard says they aren’t entirely sure as to why.
