Fond Du Lac, WI

Garage Fire Keeps Crews Busy

By Robert Kennedy
wtaq.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ) – A fire destroyed two vehicles and caused minor damage to a home and...

wtaq.com

wtaq.com

Fire Forces De Pere Residents To Find A New Place To Live

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ) – Two people are displaced after a structure fire Thursday night in De Pere. De Pere Fire Rescue was called around 9:00 p.m. to the 2300 block of Indy Court for a fire at a single-story residence. Upon arrival, they found moderate smoke inside the...
DE PERE, WI
wtaq.com

Master Plan Process Beginning at The Ridges Sanctuary

BAILEYS HARBOR, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A long-range strategy to help manage a popular Door County nature preserve is taking shape. The Ridges Sanctuary started to create its 20-year master plan this week. The plan is being called an opportunity to manage the unique habitat on the1600-acre site in Baileys...
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
wtaq.com

After Two Years Away, Celebrate De Pere Returns in Force

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ) — Celebrate De Pere is back after a long hiatus. The annual Memorial day festival returns after two years away during the pandemic. “It wasn’t fun. They weren’t easy decisions,” said Brandon Beard with Celebrate De Pere. “You didn’t know what was happening the next day [during the pandemic], much less months in advance. We had to put security deposits down. We had to make a decision pretty early on as to whether or not this is going to go or not.”
DE PERE, WI
wtaq.com

De Pere School Removes Student from Campus Following ‘Credible’ Threat

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A De Pere school said it removed one of its students from campus after making a credible threat toward several other students. Administrators of Foxview Intermediate School say an individual first reported it and the police were quickly involved. Officials say they made precautionary...
DE PERE, WI
#Firefighters#Accident#Wi#Wtaq#Alliant Energy
wtaq.com

State Officials Share Data on COVID-19 Infection Post-Vaccination

MADISON, WI (WTAQ) — State health officials have begun sharing statistics on COVID-19 infection after vaccination and booster shots. Those numbers show that those who are vaccinations and boosted actually had a higher rate of COVID-19 infection in April than those who aren’t. DHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard says they aren’t entirely sure as to why.
MADISON, WI

