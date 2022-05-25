ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Cartersville blanked 9-0 as Loganville wins 5A baseball championship. Darlington grad Anna Claire Atha follows dad into coaching. Berry softball catcher Anna Jackson named the best in NCAA Division III. Rome Braves win 3-1.

Cover picture for the articleTruett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-9 p.m. self-serve, dining room, drive-through until 10 p.m., curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. HIGH SCHOOLS. Hurricanes fall in 5A championship games at...

Getting to Know: Central Gwinnett boys basketball coach Marcus Spivey

Shiloh grad Marcus Spivey was hired in April as the new head boys basketball coach at Central Gwinnett. Spivey was a first-year head coach at Therrell in 2021-22, guiding his team to a 14-10 record and a state playoff berth — a vast improvement after it went 6-17 the season before he arrived. Prior to being hired at Therrell, he was an assistant coach at Duluth for six seasons and at Central for one season. He played college basketball at Life University.
Trovon Baugh, talented Georgia prospect, commits to South Carolina

Trovon Baugh became South Carolina’s second commitment for the class of 2023 on Saturday afternoon. The 3-star offensive lineman from Atlanta, Georgia, committed to the Gamecocks over offers from Arkansas and LSU, among others. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman is ranked as the nation’s No. 41 inside offensive lineman and the state of Georgia’s No. 55 overall prospect for the class of 2023, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.
No beer at UGA football games for most attendees

No public alcohol sales at Sanford Stadium this year for UGA home football games, according to UGA Athletic Director Josh Brooks. The school now serves beer and seltzer for men’s and women’s basketball games at Stegeman Coliseum and at baseball games at Foley Field as well SEC games at Jack Turner Softball Stadium. Georgia was the 11th SEC school to offer alcohol sales at athletic venues but for now, it will only be allowed at Sanford Stadium for those with tickets to suites.
Obituaries: Mr. John Colin Rogers, Darryl Bradley Youngblood.

Mr. John Colin Rogers, age 26 of Rome, Georgia on Monday, May 23, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Services celebrating his life are incomplete, but will be announced later by Wright Memorial Mortuary, Inc. Darryl Bradley Youngblood, 53 of Cave Spring, died Friday morning, May 27, 2022 in a Rome hospital...
Baseball Eliminated by Kennesaw State in Back-and-Forth Battle

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU baseball team battled until the final out, Thursday afternoon against Kennesaw State, but ultimately came up short against the Owls, 7-6. With the loss, the Eagles are eliminated from the ASUN Tournament and finish the season with a 35-23 record. KSU improves to 33-26 and will play Lipscomb in tomorrow's semifinals.
First National Community Bank headlines. Business newsmakers: Chamber, Atrium Health Floyd. Summer meals program set. Rome, Model graduations this morning. Memorial Day events.

Saturday newsmakers: Chamber’s Pam Powers-Smith joining airport commission as well. Wheeler named chief financial officer at Atrium Health Floyd; Cable appointed assistant vice president/finance. Summer food program with the YMCA begins June 6, includes two sites. Bartow County Schools post meal plan. Graduations: Model and Rome are this morning;...
First National Community Bank headlines. Newsletter on Dunkin countdown, Cartersville Kroger adding liquor store, primary aftermath, Peaks & Valleys. COVID cases rising. Holiday weekend: Graduations, events, weather.

Dunkin about ready on Shorter Avenue. Massive Kroger in Cartersville adding liquor sales. Politics: Exiting with class; 75% no shows. Peaks & Valleys. Community Kitchen’s ‘pantries;’ more vote count issues. Health: Floyd EMS to provide ambulance service in Chattooga starting in August; pairs with $18 million emergency...
The 3 Best Small Towns in Georgia

Georgia's small towns provide a unique insight into the state's history and culture. Every town has its own distinct character, from the charming streets of Savannah to the rolling hills of north Georgia. While some visitors may be tempted by the hustle and bustle of Atlanta, others will appreciate the slower pace of life in a small town.
Record-low jobless rates in Floyd, Bartow and much of Northwest Georgia in April. Plenty of options for those looking for summer work as well.

In context: Even with record low unemployment rates posted across much of our area, graduating high school students as well as idle college students should be able to find something to do this summer. “Help wanted” signs are out just about everywhere, including storefront windows, on electronic display boards and even both static and flashing billboards. Even Thursday morning, on the jobs section of the Rome Floyd Chamber’s website, 152 options are posted. Finding — and retaining — workers remains a challenge for small business, especially those in restaurant and hospitality trades in our area.
Newsletter: Dunkin about ready on Shorter Avenue. Massive Kroger in Cartersville adding liquor sales. Politics: Exiting with class; 75% no shows. Peaks & Valleys.

Just add signs at Dunkin doughnuts in West Rome: They’ve done a quick and gorgeous job with the new Dunkin doughnuts and beverages shop at 2101 Shorter Ave. in West Rome. So far, the only official word on progress is “coming soon” but our guess is it is about a month away at the most.
The Giant Puzzle of Connecting Atlanta to the Chattahoochee

Atlanta’s relationship with the Chattahoochee has always been complicated and multifaceted. Historically a corridor of trade between the Cherokee and Muscogee people, the river was given over to industry after European colonization for manufacturing, power production, and disposal of waste. Some of these industries, notoriously Chattahoochee Brick, used an abusive system of convict leasing, exposing unpaid laborers of color to agonizing working conditions.
Memorial Day: Lindale remembers 46 veterans buried at Lindale Cemetery. Commemorating Memorial Day at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds today, Monday. Also: Service in Shannon on Monday.

This slideshow requires JavaScript. On Saturday, Restoration Lindale, Inc., Lindale Cemetery and the Lindale American Legion Post 136 held a Memorial Day Service in the Lindale Cemetery to remember the 46 local veterans buried here. Branches of service include veterans from the Civil War, World Wars I and II, Korea, and Vietnam. Joe Dunaway played the bagpipes, and Post 136 chaplain Terry Simmons opened with a invocation.
