Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Cartersville blanked 9-0 as Loganville wins 5A baseball championship. Darlington grad Anna Claire Atha follows dad into coaching. Berry softball catcher Anna Jackson named the best in NCAA Division III. Rome Braves win 3-1.
Hurricanes fall in 5A championship games at...hometownheadlines.com
