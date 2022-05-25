Ware Mechanical Weather Center: 1.25 inches of rain overnight; half-inch or more due later today; 1.5 inches on Thursday; sunny holiday weekend ahead.
1.25 inches of rain here from late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Half-inch more due today; 1.50 inches on Thursday. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Some storms could become strong. Storms that do form will be capable of producing gusty winds, locally heavy rain, and...hometownheadlines.com
