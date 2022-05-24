ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Pines Parkway Reconstruction begins June 1

Cover picture for the articleAs a part of the City's Road Solutions effort, the reconstruction of Castle Pines Parkway will begin on June 1 between Yorkshire Drive and Village Square Drive. You may see workers out preparing for the start of construction on May 31. Improvements...

weldgov.com

Project to enhance safety on Highway 85 nears completion

The approval by the Weld County Board of Commissioners to vacate a portion of Weld County Road (WCR) 64 (O St. east), marks one of the final few steps in an effort to improve safety and efficiency along the Highway 85 corridor. This vacation will effectively close the crossing at WCR 64. The crossing is one of 12 total to be closed along the highway from WCR 2.5 to WCR 100. All closures are anticipated to be complete by the end of 2023, with the construction of the Peckham interchange at WCR 44 and Highway 85.
WELD COUNTY, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Broomfield continues planned development for town square to September

The Broomfield City Council continued a resolution for the Town Square Planned Unit Development and amendments to the 2016 Comprehensive Plan for a land use map amendment to Sept. 13 during Tuesday’s night meeting after almost five hours of discussion. The Broomfield Town Square Alliance, LLC submitted a development...
BROOMFIELD, CO
9NEWS

What happens if a city-owned tree falls on your property?

DENVER — If a tree falls…. If a tree falls from city property onto your property, who is responsible?. The answer depends on the city and depends on the property. "The thing's the size of a rhinoceros probably, weight-wise, so I haven't been able to investigate underneath," said Arvada resident Todd Hochmuth. "It's sitting on my daughter's Playskool playground right now."
DENVER, CO
billionsluxuryportal.com

LIVIN’ ON THE EDGE IN THIS FABULOUS ROCK EDGE PROPERTY

Spectacular, one-of-a-kind home built into its natural surroundings of massive rock outcroppings on Bear Mountain .. Aerosmith had not seen this house when they wrote the song “Livin’ on the Edge” in the 1970s since it was built in 2000, but if they had, it would have taken their inspiration to whole new levels. Unique in its design and definitely unique in its location, it would have won more than a Grammy or Viewers’ Choice award. Built in and through a lofty outcropping of rock on Bear Mountain outside of Evergreen, Colorado, the views of neighboring snow-capped mountains and the valley keep eyes glued to the glass walls surrounding the house. It is now for sale, priced at $4.99 million.
EVERGREEN, CO
The Denver Gazette

Part of I-70 in Denver shut down

Denver police on Friday shut down part of Interstate 70 as they tried to make contact with a person in crisis. Both directions of the interstate were closed at North Federal Boulevard. Motorists were advised to use alternative routes until the road reopens. There was no indication from police on...
DENVER, CO
Vail Daily

I-70 westbound reopens in Avon

Crews working a vehicle fire in the westbound lanes of I-70 at mile marker 167 have reopened one lane. The fire has been extinguished and traffic is able to move through the area on the interstate. —This story will be updated.
AVON, CO
9NEWS

Boulder County moves to high-risk level for COVID

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder County on Friday moved to a high-risk level for COVID-19, three days before tens of thousands of people gather in the city for the return of the Bolder Boulder. The county recommended that people wear a mask, get vaccinated and boosted, and get tested...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
denverwater.org

Getting more out of your yard

I’ve owned my home in northwest Denver since 2000, and my front yard has changed quite a bit since then. Over the years, I’ve removed around 1,000 square feet of Kentucky bluegrass and replaced it with plants, trees and patio space. All that yard work has taught me...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

These Denver Parks and Rec pools won’t reopen for the summer

It’s almost pool season, but some Denver Parks and Recreation pools will not reopen summer due to staffing shortages and ongoing maintenance. According to Parks and Rec, these five indoor pools will remain closed this year unless it manages to hire enough lifeguards to be on duty:. Ashland Recreation...
DENVER, CO
berthoudsurveyor.com

Upcoming closures on I-25 North Express Lanes Project

From May 26 to June 11, the I-25 North Express Lanes Project will require multiple traffic impacts and temporary closures from Berthoud to Fort Collins, as the project completes important milestones. Construction is weather-dependent and subject to change. A traffic switch is planned for May 26, 9 p.m. to 5...

