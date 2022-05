Survivors of the Route 91 shooting and their families gathered together for a private support group after the latest mass shooting in Texas reopened old wounds. "We know that they can be triggered by this and it kind of brings them back to the space that they went through," said director Kristi Thompson. Thompson and her nonprofit "Give An Hour" hosted a private support group for the survivors, and their families, of the 2017 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas — the deadliest in American history. She hoped to provide help and support for those feeling re-traumatized...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO