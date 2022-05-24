Solved! How Long Does Spackle Take to Dry?

Windows add air and light to a home, which can make properly securing them a difficult prospect—most of the methods that provide the highest level of security would interfere with one or both of those benefits. Glass is easily breakable, and an open or broken window provides easy access to a home, even if the window is raised or on the second floor. Bars are an easy option that drastically reduce the chance of an intruder getting into a home, enabling residents to almost burglar-proof windows, but many people have other safety concerns about the bars or just don’t like the look. It’s possible to make windows truly secure and protect your home without the use of window bars by taking a few extra steps to learn how to secure windows.

