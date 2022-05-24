Solved! How Long Does Spackle Take to Dry?

Healthy soil is key to growing a vigorous lawn. Good soil also reduces runoff, erosion, and leaching of surplus fertilizer, which can help your local environment. Not all soil is created equal, though; soil amendments might be necessary to achieve the results you desire. But before adding any type of amendment, it’s vital to understand your soil type. That’s achieved through soil testing, which evaluates a soil’s nutrient status. Put simply, soil type is a way to classify soil texture and the amount of sand, silt, or clay in its composition. Understanding your soil type helps guide decisions about which additives to apply for ideal lawn and garden growth.
