ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

A closer look at Youngkin’s model for new lab schools that could cost millions

By Jackie DeFusco
WFXR
WFXR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nkz1X_0fpZhZ4Y00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to expand alternatives to traditional public schools in Virginia and at least one Democrat is “pretty sure” the push will be included in the final budget in some form.

Youngkin has called CodeRVA, a computer science-focused high school serving Central Virginia, a model for his plan to create 20 new “innovation lab schools” during his term.  For that to happen, a divided General Assembly has to reach an agreement on a controversial bill and back it up with funding.

“We all know that the one-size-fits-all model doesn’t work,” Youngkin said in a press conference last week. “We’ll foster innovation in all education environments and build on the example of excellence that currently exists in many places across the Commonwealth.”

RELATED: Report shows troubling trends in K-12 education, Youngkin says

Karthik Arumilli is a success story of educational innovation. The 10th grader is well on his way to a career in coding.

“Even when we’re in history or math class, there is always a way that they incorporate coding into it,” Arumilli

Arumilli said that specialized learning at CodeRVA allowed him to develop his passion and hone his skills sooner than he would’ve at a traditional public school. He said the opportunity to earn an associate’s degree in high school and participate in internships also drew him to the program.  He hopes it will give him a leg up in a growing field.

“I plan to use the associate’s degree to graduate from college two years early,” Arumilli said. “I want to be a manager for a tech company such as Capital One, Google or Microsoft.”

CodeRVA’s Executive Director Dr. Kume Goranson said they’re governed and funded by 15 public school divisions, with additional financial support from private businesses and nonprofits. She said they use a lottery system to fill slots and they currently serve more than 300 students.

“It’s the only one of its kind in the Commonwealth,” Goranson said. “We’re the only school that is publicly open but is not currently state-funded and so we’re hoping as part of a possible lab schools expansion to receive state funding and become the model for lab schools to be replicated across the Commonwealth.”

Buy-in from local school boards is a sticking point for Senate Democrats in the debate over a bill to expand existing state law on lab schools. It was included in a compromise, which won broad bipartisan support , but has yet to fully pass due to disagreement from House Republicans.

MORE: Survival of Youngkin’s school choice push may depend on bipartisan bill

“We don’t see ourselves in competition with public schools. We are a public school, and we’re proud to partner with so many school divisions. Personally, I would like it to be an ‘and’ not an ‘or,’” Goranson said.

The compromise allows public colleges and universities, as well as certain non-profit institutions, to collaborate with local school divisions to set up specialty programs for subjects like STEM, computer science and language arts.

But Democrats like Delegate Shelly Simonds are concerned that the bill backed by House Republicans could bypass local school boards in the decision-making process. She also fears accountability measures like standardized testing will be excluded and teacher certification requirements won’t be prioritized.

“Money in the budget for innovation like this would be a really good thing but it has to be done right,” Simonds said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I wasn’t getting the assurances I needed.”

RELATED: Youngkin says Republican plan falls short on early childhood education

The budget crafted by House Republicans includes $150 million for a grant program to kick start new lab schools. Senate Democrats left that out of their spending plan altogether.

Closed-door negotiations to iron out those differences have been ongoing for weeks but a deal appears near. The General Assembly is being called back to Richmond on June 1.

Delegate Mark Sickles, a Democratic budget negotiator, expects lab school funding to make the cut but not as much as Youngkin had hoped.

“I feel pretty sure that there will be some lab school funding in the final budget,” Sickles said in an interview on Tuesday. “If this works well, if they’re very good, there will be proposals next year to raise it but I personally don’t think we could’ve spent $150 million dollars over the two years anyway if that had been the final number, which will be revealed.”

Sickles said Democratic resistance is rooted in Youngkin’s broader push for charter schools, which is largely dead , and underfunding of existing public schools.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tax cuts, education spending at the center of Virginia budget battle

“If you’re going to spend $100 million, $200 million, $300 million on something new, it begs the question why aren’t we funding what we already have,” Sickles said.

The two top budget negotiators, Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee Chair Janet Howell and House Appropriations Committee Chair Barry Knight, declined to comment until a deal is final. Other conferees didn’t respond to interview requests.

House Education Committee Chair Glenn Davis, the Republican Delegate who sponsored one of the lab school bills, still isn’t sure how things will shake out.

“There may be something but we’re still trying to figure out what the final version looks like,” Davis said when asked about the budget proposal on Tuesday. “If I give you an answer, I have a 50 percent chance of being wrong.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Education
WFXR

VDOT, DMV, & VSP working to keep Memorial Day weekend travelers safe

(WFXR) — With Memorial Day weekend being one of the busiest — and most dangerous — travel weekends of the year, Virginia’s transportation officials and law enforcement officers are working together to make sure motorists reach their holiday destinations safely. “During the pandemic, traffic volumes and congestion levels decreased,” the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Sickles
WFXR

Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital updates visitation policy due to COVID concerns

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Southside Virginia community, Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital says it will continue with modified visitation guidelines until it can safely implement additional opportunities for visitation. Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital released its updated visitation policy, effective Tuesday, May 24: Inpatients No visitors […]
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Lab#High School#College#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democrat#General Assembly#Commonwealth
WFXR

Rep. Good wins 1 of 3 GOP nominating contests in Virginia

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Good has overwhelmingly won his party’s nomination to seek a second term in Congress representing Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. Good, a conservative endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won with 85% of the weighted vote. Roughly 1,300 delegates cast ballots at the party’s nominating convention on […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Pinpoint Weather: Scattered storms before the weekend

UPDATE 6:11 p.m.: There is a Tornado Warning in effect in Appomattox County, Campbell County, Amherst County, and Lynchburg until 6:15 p.m. on Friday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). In addition, the NWS announced a special weather statement for Sweet Briar Station, Amherst, and Piney River until 6:30 p.m., as well as a […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Computer Science
WFXR

There are about 26,500 used car dealerships in America—see how many are in Virginia

(STACKER) — The auto industry’s COVID-19 pandemic woes—chief among them supply chain delays that shut down factories and left showrooms looking stripped—were a boon to used car dealerships. Low inventory meant a rise in the price of cars, both new and used. Meanwhile, would-be customers with a car to trade in were getting top dollar. CoPilot analyzed data […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Virginia experts discuss summer motorcycle safety

(WFXR) — With May being National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, experts say we could see even more motorcyclists on the road this summer due to the rise in gas prices, so safety will be crucial. Christopher Gallimore, a Roanoke motorcyclist, says he just lost a close friend last week due to a motorcycle crash. “Regardless […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

WFXR

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy