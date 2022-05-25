ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ukraine's Zelenskiy Offers Condolences Over Texas School Shooting

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday offered his condolences to the relatives of the victims of the Texas school shooting, the worst school massacre...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Italy's Draghi Discusses Unblocking Ports With Ukraine's Zelenskiy

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, discussed ways to free up exports to tackle the food crisis that is threatening the world's poorest countries, Draghi's office said on Friday. Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports has prevented shipments of grain, a major export product...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Ukraine's Zelenskiy Complains About EU Divisions Over New Russia Sanctions

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday complained about divisions inside the European Union over more sanctions against Russia and asked why some nations were being allowed to block the plan. The EU is discussing a sixth round of punitive measures, including an embargo on Russian oil imports. Such...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
US News and World Report

Ukraine Get Missiles, Howitzers as Zelenskiy Expects Good News on Arms

(Reuters) -Ukraine has started receiving Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Denmark and self-propelled howitzers from the United States, arms that will bolster forces fighting Russia's invasion, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Saturday. "The coastal defence of our country will not only be strengthened by Harpoon missiles – they will...
MILITARY
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#School Shooting#Elementary School#Russia#Violent Crime#Davos#Reuters#The World Economic Forum#Swiss
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Mitch McConnell Is Pulling His Favorite Move After Mass Shootings

The mass murder of 19 children and two of their teachers in Texas last week prompted Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to say he’s hopeful Senators can find “a bipartisan solution” to the problem. But if that sort of response sounds familiar—and not particularly inspiring—that’s because he’s said it before, only to close the door later.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Switzerland
US News and World Report

Italian Protesters Demand Action on Abuses in Catholic Church

ROME (Reuters) - Anti-abuse activists on Friday demonstrated near the Vatican embassy to Italy to demand action into sexual abuse in the Italian Catholic Church, amid ongoing discussion on how such an investigation should be organised. A small group of protesters approached the Apostolic Nunciature building, near the centre of...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Trump Defends Second Amendment in Speech to NRA Days After Texas Shooting

With the nation in fresh mourning and horror over the shooting deaths of 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school and the delayed response of law enforcement, many Texas politicians and performers skipped the National Rifle Association convention, which began Friday in Houston. That was not the...
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

USS Oregon Officially Joins Navy Fleet After Pandemic Delays

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — The USS Oregon officially joined the U.S. Navy fleet on Saturday, marking the first submarine named after the Beaver State in more than a century. The newest Virginia-class fast attack submarine, which can dive to depths greater than 800 feet (240 meters), was originally christened in 2019. But the COVID-19 pandemic created some “slips in schedule” for the crew, said U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn., whose district includes General Dynamics Corp.'s Electric Boat Shipyard where the 377-foot (115-meter) submarine was constructed.
US News and World Report

Russia Claims Capture of Railway Junction in Eastern Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) - Russia said its forces were in full control of the Ukrainian town of Lyman, a railway hub in the Donetsk region, on Saturday in a gain that would help set the stage for the next phase of the Kremlin's offensive in the eastern Donbas. Ukrainian and Russian...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Turkey's Talks With Sweden, Finland Made Little Progress on NATO Concerns: Sources

ANKARA (Reuters) - Talks between Turkish officials and delegations from Sweden and Finland this week in Turkey made little headway overcoming Ankara's objections to the Nordic countries joining NATO, and it is not yet clear when further discussions will take place, according to two sources. "It is not an easy...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ukraine Needs to Face Reality and Talk to Putin - Zelenskiy

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said Ukraine was not eager to talk to Russia's Vladimir Putin but that it has to face the reality that this will likely be necessary to end the war. "There are things to discuss with the Russian leader. I'm not telling...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Uvalde, Buffalo Shootings Expose the Myth of the ‘Good Guy With a Gun’

From white-hatted cowboys in movie Westerns to cigarette-smoking, trench-coated fictional private detectives, the gun-packing hero has been celebrated in American popular culture as the ultimate weapon in a central battle between good and evil. In real life, the idea has been promoted as an answer to mass shootings: In 2012, after 20 children and six adults were gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre voiced his solution.
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

Israeli Private Detective Used Indian Hackers in Job for Russian Oligarchs - Court Filing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Israeli private investigator currently in U.S. custody used Indian hackers to conduct surveillance operations for ultra-wealthy Russians, a reporter said in a court filing late Wednesday. Independent journalist Scott Stedman told a court in New York that jailed private detective Aviram Azari worked "on surveillance and...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy