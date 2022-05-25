Ukraine's Zelenskiy Offers Condolences Over Texas School Shooting

UVALDE, Texas (Reuters) - Frantic children called 911 at least half a dozen times from the Texas classrooms where a massacre was unfolding, pleading for police to intervene, as some 20 officers waited in the hallway nearly an hour before entering and killing the gunman, authorities said on Friday. At...
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian presidential adviser and peace talks negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Saturday that any agreement with Russia could not be trusted, adding the only way to stop Moscow's invasion was by force. "Any agreement with Russia isn't worth a broken penny," Podolyak wrote on the Telegram messaging app....
MILAN (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, discussed ways to free up exports to tackle the food crisis that is threatening the world's poorest countries, Draghi's office said on Friday. Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports has prevented shipments of grain, a major export product...
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday complained about divisions inside the European Union over more sanctions against Russia and asked why some nations were being allowed to block the plan. The EU is discussing a sixth round of punitive measures, including an embargo on Russian oil imports. Such...
(Reuters) -Ukraine has started receiving Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Denmark and self-propelled howitzers from the United States, arms that will bolster forces fighting Russia's invasion, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Saturday. "The coastal defence of our country will not only be strengthened by Harpoon missiles – they will...
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) abruptly walked off from a British journalist’s questions about gun violence in America two days after an elementary school massacre in his state left 19 children and two adults dead. Cruz, who is due to appear at a National Rifle Association convention this weekend, became...
Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
Lee Greenwood, the staple of Trump rallies and the most prominent musician to pull out the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Texas, told Fox News on Friday that his conscience would not allow him to perform at the event in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. Greenwood...
A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
RUSSIA has now lost a total of 30,000 soldiers in Vladimir Putin's disastrous war in Ukraine. As the chaotic invasion has caused devastating losses for Russia, Putin has been warned to bring his troops back home or "risk more orphans". The Russian leader has now lost 30,000 troops, 207 planes...
The mass murder of 19 children and two of their teachers in Texas last week prompted Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to say he’s hopeful Senators can find “a bipartisan solution” to the problem. But if that sort of response sounds familiar—and not particularly inspiring—that’s because he’s said it before, only to close the door later.
ROME (Reuters) - Anti-abuse activists on Friday demonstrated near the Vatican embassy to Italy to demand action into sexual abuse in the Italian Catholic Church, amid ongoing discussion on how such an investigation should be organised. A small group of protesters approached the Apostolic Nunciature building, near the centre of...
With the nation in fresh mourning and horror over the shooting deaths of 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school and the delayed response of law enforcement, many Texas politicians and performers skipped the National Rifle Association convention, which began Friday in Houston. That was not the...
GROTON, Conn. (AP) — The USS Oregon officially joined the U.S. Navy fleet on Saturday, marking the first submarine named after the Beaver State in more than a century. The newest Virginia-class fast attack submarine, which can dive to depths greater than 800 feet (240 meters), was originally christened in 2019. But the COVID-19 pandemic created some “slips in schedule” for the crew, said U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn., whose district includes General Dynamics Corp.'s Electric Boat Shipyard where the 377-foot (115-meter) submarine was constructed.
KYIV (Reuters) - Russia said its forces were in full control of the Ukrainian town of Lyman, a railway hub in the Donetsk region, on Saturday in a gain that would help set the stage for the next phase of the Kremlin's offensive in the eastern Donbas. Ukrainian and Russian...
ANKARA (Reuters) - Talks between Turkish officials and delegations from Sweden and Finland this week in Turkey made little headway overcoming Ankara's objections to the Nordic countries joining NATO, and it is not yet clear when further discussions will take place, according to two sources. "It is not an easy...
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said Ukraine was not eager to talk to Russia's Vladimir Putin but that it has to face the reality that this will likely be necessary to end the war. "There are things to discuss with the Russian leader. I'm not telling...
From white-hatted cowboys in movie Westerns to cigarette-smoking, trench-coated fictional private detectives, the gun-packing hero has been celebrated in American popular culture as the ultimate weapon in a central battle between good and evil. In real life, the idea has been promoted as an answer to mass shootings: In 2012, after 20 children and six adults were gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre voiced his solution.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Israeli private investigator currently in U.S. custody used Indian hackers to conduct surveillance operations for ultra-wealthy Russians, a reporter said in a court filing late Wednesday. Independent journalist Scott Stedman told a court in New York that jailed private detective Aviram Azari worked "on surveillance and...
