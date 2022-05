The Memorial Day sales have ramped up over the last few days, with many retailers launching their offers for the upcoming holiday weekend nice and early. This is happening just as we've received confirmation that Amazon Prime Day will take place in July. Given there are only two months between both sales, it got us thinking about how the two compare in terms of which types of products are reduced, the quality of deals on offer, and when the right time is to buy.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO