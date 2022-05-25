Legals for May, 25 2022

No. 1741 NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF CATEGORICAL EXCLUSION CORAM WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT, MONTANA Water Storage Tank Project May 19, 2022 The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has reviewed the above-named project. The project consists of installing a new 200,000-gallon water storage tank for the Coram Water and Sewer District (WSD). The additional water storage is needed for domestic and improved fire flows throughout the District. The proposed tank will be constructed immediately adjacent to the existing tank. The project will include all earthwork, piping, valves, level control equipment and appurtenances necessary to connect the new tank to the existing water transmission main. The project will also include the installation of submersible mixers for the new tank and for the existing tank. The Coram WSD is located approximately 2.5 miles north of Hungry Horse, Montana and the tank site is located in the southeast portion of the District. The District either owns or has easements with the private landowner for the existing and proposed water tank. The proposed tank site is generally surrounded by undeveloped property. Pursuant to ARM 17.40.318, the Department has concluded that the proposed project meets the Categorical Exclusion criteria of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the Montana Environmental Policy Act (MEPA). The Categorical Exclusion may be revoked if the project is not initiated within the time period specified in the planning documents, a new or modified application is submitted, or new evidence demonstrates serious local or environmental issues exist, or state, local, tribal, or federal laws are violated. The documentation for the Categorical Exclusion is available for public review by contacting the following: Department of Environmental Quality State Revolving Fund Loan Program 1520 East Sixth Avenue Helena, MT 59601 Coram Water and Sewer District PO Box 130156 Coram, MT 59913 Sincerely, /s/ Mark A. Smith Mark A. Smith, SRF Program Manager Engineering Bureau Water Quality Division Montana Department of Environmental Quality May 25, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 1740 INVITATION TO BID Eureka Public School District #13, 340 9th St, Eureka MT 59917 will receive sealed bids until 2:00 p.m., local time, May 31, 2022 for the Eureka Middle School Boiler Replacement, Eureka, Montana. All bids should be mailed and received or delivered by the above time to the District Office, 340 9th St, Eureka MT 59917. Bids will be opened and read publicly after bid submission deadline. Generally, project is comprised of a boiler replacement within the existing middle school. Scope of work includes, but is not limited to, removal of existing boiler and associated components, removal and replacement of existing roof to access boiler, associated piping and electrical work. See Contract Documents for a complete scope of the Work. This project is publicly funded. Specifications and drawings will be available May 16, 2022, and may be obtained from: Flathead Valley Plans Exchange 2303 U.S. Hwy 2 E, Kalispell, MT 59901 and All Montana Exchanges Please direct all questions to Max Grebe, Architect with LPW Architecture at maxg@lpwarchitecture.com. A pre-bid walk through of the affected areas will be conducted May 26 @ 1:00 PM. Interested parties shall meet at the administrative offices 340 9th St, Eureka MT 59917. Attendance is not required, but strongly recommended. Each bidder shall have a current Montana Public Contractor's License of the proper class, as defined, and set forth in the Montana Code Annotated. A Bid Security will be required: See Section 00 20 00 for further information. Eureka School District # 13 reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities, and to accept any bid which it deems most advantageous. By Order of: /s/ Jim Mepham Jim Mepham; Superintendent of Eureka Public Schools Date: May 13th, 2022 May 18, 25, 2022 MNAXLP