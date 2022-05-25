ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coram, MT

Legals for May, 25 2022

Hungry Horse News
Hungry Horse News
 4 days ago

No. 1741 NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF CATEGORICAL EXCLUSION CORAM WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT, MONTANA Water Storage Tank Project May 19, 2022 The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has reviewed the above-named project. The project consists of installing a new 200,000-gallon water storage tank for the Coram Water and Sewer District (WSD). The additional water storage is needed for domestic and improved fire flows throughout the District. The proposed tank will be constructed immediately adjacent to the existing tank. The project will include all earthwork, piping, valves, level control equipment and appurtenances necessary to connect the new tank to the existing water transmission main. The project will also include the installation of submersible mixers for the new tank and for the existing tank. The Coram WSD is located approximately 2.5 miles north of Hungry Horse, Montana and the tank site is located in the southeast portion of the District. The District either owns or has easements with the private landowner for the existing and proposed water tank. The proposed tank site is generally surrounded by undeveloped property. Pursuant to ARM 17.40.318, the Department has concluded that the proposed project meets the Categorical Exclusion criteria of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the Montana Environmental Policy Act (MEPA). The Categorical Exclusion may be revoked if the project is not initiated within the time period specified in the planning documents, a new or modified application is submitted, or new evidence demonstrates serious local or environmental issues exist, or state, local, tribal, or federal laws are violated. The documentation for the Categorical Exclusion is available for public review by contacting the following: Department of Environmental Quality State Revolving Fund Loan Program 1520 East Sixth Avenue Helena, MT 59601 Coram Water and Sewer District PO Box 130156 Coram, MT 59913 Sincerely, /s/ Mark A. Smith Mark A. Smith, SRF Program Manager Engineering Bureau Water Quality Division Montana Department of Environmental Quality May 25, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 1740 INVITATION TO BID Eureka Public School District #13, 340 9th St, Eureka MT 59917 will receive sealed bids until 2:00 p.m., local time, May 31, 2022 for the Eureka Middle School Boiler Replacement, Eureka, Montana. All bids should be mailed and received or delivered by the above time to the District Office, 340 9th St, Eureka MT 59917. Bids will be opened and read publicly after bid submission deadline. Generally, project is comprised of a boiler replacement within the existing middle school. Scope of work includes, but is not limited to, removal of existing boiler and associated components, removal and replacement of existing roof to access boiler, associated piping and electrical work. See Contract Documents for a complete scope of the Work. This project is publicly funded. Specifications and drawings will be available May 16, 2022, and may be obtained from: Flathead Valley Plans Exchange 2303 U.S. Hwy 2 E, Kalispell, MT 59901 and All Montana Exchanges Please direct all questions to Max Grebe, Architect with LPW Architecture at maxg@lpwarchitecture.com. A pre-bid walk through of the affected areas will be conducted May 26 @ 1:00 PM. Interested parties shall meet at the administrative offices 340 9th St, Eureka MT 59917. Attendance is not required, but strongly recommended. Each bidder shall have a current Montana Public Contractor's License of the proper class, as defined, and set forth in the Montana Code Annotated. A Bid Security will be required: See Section 00 20 00 for further information. Eureka School District # 13 reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities, and to accept any bid which it deems most advantageous. By Order of: /s/ Jim Mepham Jim Mepham; Superintendent of Eureka Public Schools Date: May 13th, 2022 May 18, 25, 2022 MNAXLP

Hungry Horse News

Forest Service orders temporary closure of Blankenship Camp

The Flathead National Forest announced Friday it was implementing an emergency closure order at Blankenship Bridge on lands it manages southwest of the bridge to motorized vehicles and camping due to high water. Seasonal runoff combined with recent and forecasted rains have created increased river levels on the Flathead River which has submerged the access road to the Blankenship southwest gravel bar. “This is a short-term closure order put in place for public safety and will be lifted when water levels recede,” the Forest said in a release. At least two vehicles have become stuck at the bar in the past week, according to photos provided to the Hungry Horse News, although witnesses said one pickup truck was messing around, rather than simply trying to access the de facto camp. The camp has been a point of controversy in recent years with Blankenship neighbors. A group is currently suing the Forest Service claiming its management of the site, or lack thereof, violates the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act and other federal laws. The Forest said it would reopen the camp when water levels recede.
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Hungry Horse News

County settles Whistlestop suit

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Flathead County Commissioners last week approved a $47,000 settlement with Friends of Lake Five that will pay for the nonprofit neighborhood group’s attorney fees. The settlement, assistant county attorney Tara Fugina told commissioners, was a way to avoid paying the maximum amount in the case. It is not covered under the county’s insurance, Fugina told commissioners during their May 17 meeting. Commissioners approved the settlement without discussion. In late March, Flathead County District Court Judge Amy Eddy ruled in favor of Friends of Lake Five, who were challenging the validity of a the county’s issuance of a major land...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Insurance woes?

This year Flathead County Commissioner Pam Holmquist spent $1.7 million of the taxpayers money with the county’s insurance company MACo. That is up from $1,270,000 in 2019. Of that amount $400,000-plus was for general liability insurance. That was up from $342,900 in 2019. General liability insurance is used to cover legal costs when the county commissioners gets sued for making bad decisions, i.e. the bridge at the north end of Flathead Lake and Friends of Lake Five. Pam Holmquist doesn’t care if the county gets sued because she just hands the court case over to the county insurance company. Why does not the county attorney represent the commissioners in court? Hmmmm. You’d think the commissioners would be in the business of making good decisions rather than relying of their insurance company to bail them in court. Is Pam Holmquist a fiscal conservative or a liberal in conservative’s clothing? She sure likes to spend taxpayer’s money on insurance to cover her bad decisions. Kind of makes one wonder what other self-serving decisions Commissioner Holmquist has made during her last two terms in office. Perhaps it is time for a change in the commissioner’s office. Lee Pinski Kalispell
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Truck gets stuck in river at controversial Blankenship camp

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Just days after a lawsuit was filed against the Forest Service over the camp at the Blankenship Bridge, another vehicle, this time a pickup, was stuck in the river at the camp on the Flathead River Saturday. Last year in June an old school bus trying to access the camp became stuck. In this case, a pickup truck became stuck. But according to witnesses, the man may have simply been messing around when his Ford 350 became marooned in the muck. The rig, according to cell phone photos provided to the Hungry Horse News, had local plates. It wasn’t...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Hungry Horse News

Get a sneak peek at Columbia Falls Museum June 1

Hungry Horse News After years of planning, Columbia Falls now has its own history museum. Last week volunteers with the Columbia Falls Historical Society were busy putting in cabinets and displays in the small museum in the Gateway Building at the corner of Highway 2 and Nucleus Avenue. The Society was founded in 2008 to preserve the history of the northeast corner of Flathead County, including Columbia Falls, Hungry Horse, Martin City, West Glacier, Glacier National Park, and the North, Middle and South Forks of the Flathead River. But finding a home for displays has proven challenging. The new owners of the Gateway...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

City moving forward with bike path

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News If Columbia Falls upgrades its city streets in the downtown area with sidewalks, curbs and gutters, it would cost about $300,000, a preliminary analysis has found. City manager Susan Nicosia told the council last week that staff and engineers looked at streets that were only in the urban renewal district to start, as Tax Increment Finance funds could potentially be used to make the upgrades. The city council has made it a priority to upgrade downtown streets with curbs, gutters and sidewalks to both make it easier for pedestrians to get around and to improve parking. Depending on what...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Think about vote

Having been born to a World War II infantryman Father, and an Army nurse Mother, my life has always been one of fairly strict discipline. One of the sayings from my Colonel Father was... “If everyone in the room is in agreement, then no one is thinking!”, courtesy of General George Patton. With this in mind, there are lots of bragging going on in the local elections that has me wondering. Many of us elect locals to Helena, and ask very little. What has occurred as of late is what has me wondering. Not once did either...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

City eyes new noise ordinance

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News With the city growing, noise has increasingly become a problem. To that end, the City of Columbia Falls has crafted a new noise ordinance. On Monday night the city council voted to move the ordinance forward, though it already began to tweak the language of the proposed law and fixed a major typographical error in the draft. The law comes after meeting with representatives of The Coop, the Glacier Lanes Bowling Alley and the Gunsight Bar. All three have music venues that have drawn the ire of residents in the past. The law is based, in part on a similar...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Getts announces candidacy

My name is Andrea Getts and I want to represent you, House District 3, at the State Legislature. I grew up in Columbia Falls, graduated from CFHS in ’14, earned a bachelor’s in psychology from BYU in ’18, am a two-time AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer, and have been working for a local food-access nonprofit right here in the valley since 2019. My mom is a first grade teacher at Glacier Gateway and my dad works for Glacier National Park. I also have four siblings. One thing I love about our area is the strong sense of community we feel. This is one...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Suit looks to shut down Blankenship camp

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News A group of concerned residents calling itself Friends of the Flathead River filed suit against the Forest Service May 16 claiming the agency is violating the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, The Forest Service Organic Act and the Administrative Procedures Act for allowing people to camp unfettered on a gravel bar along the Flathead River near the Blankenship Bridge. The gravel bar used to be a place where the occasional local set up camp for the night at the free access site on Forest Service land. But during the pandemic when many formal campgrounds were closed, the site...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Hungry Horse News

Firefighters douse garage fire

Hungry Horse News A garage was destroyed off Sandy Hill Lane off Highway 40 Sunday morning. Columbia Falls Fire Chief Karl Weeks said the garage was full engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene. No one was hurt in the blaze and the adjacent home, which was about 15 feet from the garage, was not damaged. The call came in at 8:08 a.m. and firefighters were off the scene at 10:13 a.m. Thirteen firefighters responded to the fire. The owner of the garage was apparently asleep when the blaze started and neighbors woke him up to tell him the garage was on fire.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Yesterdays: Body of missing hunter found seven months later

70 years ago May 23, 1952 The body of James Wishart was found. The 21-year-old hunter had gone missing up Doris Creek while hunting in October. He was found about 3 miles from his original camp, and the story said bears had found his body as did porcupines. 60 years ago May 25, 1962 Glacier National Park snow plow crews reached Logan Pass. Rex Brown of Coram was featured on the front page. He raised Arabian horses, some of which were valued at $10,000. 50 years ago May 26, 1972 Steve Kracher, one of the best football players in Columbia Falls history, was given the Tom Dumay Award,...
Hungry Horse News

Tense moments after gas leak last week near high school

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News A broken gas line near 13th Street West and !0th Avenue resulted in a tense few hours May 11 as home on the block had nearly 95% of natural gas in its air, Columbia Falls Fire Chief Karl Weeks said. The leak wasn’t in the home, however. It was in a two-inch line underground on 10th Avenue. At 95%, in theory there is too much gas in a home to cause an explosion, Weeks noted, because there’s not enough oxygen. Natural gas most readily burns when it’s at 4% to 14% in the air, Weeks said. Still, there...
Hungry Horse News

Gun raffle will support NVSR radio purchase

Hungry Horse News The North Valley Search and Rescue Association will be auctioning off a Proof Research Elevation Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor. The gun is similar to one the Association auctioned off last year. It is still being manufactured, but will have a custom finish by Ely Yerian Designs, an Arken Optics Scope and a Tipperary Leatherworks sling. All told, the premium rifle only weighs 6.5 pounds. The gun will help defray the cost of new 50 watt radios for vehicles, which will utilize analog signals for better transmissions in the mountainous terrain of the Flathead Valley. They can also be used as repeaters. NVSR goes on about 30 missions annually, searching for and helping folks who have emergency situations in the woods and waters. It has about 60 members total. Only 600 tickets will be available. They are $20 each for the rifle. The drawing is Oct. 1 at the Blue Moon during the annual NVSR event. The gun is sponsored by Freedom Bank and Proof, so 100% of the raffle proceeds benefit the organization. Tickets are available online at www.nvsarmt.org or by email at hello@nvsarmt.org or at the Blue Moon or any member of the rescue organization.
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Hungry Horse News

The Blotter: Photographers weren't creepers, they were Aussies on vacation

May 10 Report of break in and theft inside a residential garage on 8th Street, evidence of footprints entering and leaving property. A property manager tried to get a jeep towed on 7th Street, claiming it was an ongoing issue. May 11 A concerned tenant on 1st Street reported hearing someone punching the wall outside her window. Report of a reckless driver in a cream colored Isuzu on 9th Street, possibly falling asleep behind the wheel. Report of a gas-like odor coming from a storm drain near the high school soccer fields. Report of a student spraying Axe Body Spray on a...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Murals in danger? Masonic Temple needs a roof. Meanwhile developers putting on the squeeze

BY CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Every once in awhile, Ric Huston’s phone will ring from a number he doesn’t recognize. Invariably it will be a real estate agent, asking him the same thing. They “understand” the Masonic Temple on Nucleus Avenue is for sale. Huston, a longtime Mason and previous leader of the civic organization, politely tells them it’s not. Some persist, however. One even offered to take him out to a nice steak dinner. Huston declined. But there is real concern from the 35 or so members of the Masons in Columbia Falls about the historic building. The building is one of the oldest in Columbia...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Plane crash victims identified

Authorities on Thursday identified the two people who died in a small plane crash April 30 in the West Valley area. Kalispell resident Joe Angle, 63, and Hungry Horse resident Kimberly Hebert, 61, died after the single-engine plane went down on property on Church Drive between West Valley Drive and Farm to Market Road. Hebert was a well-known real estate agent in the Canyon and Columbia Falls. According to FAA preliminary accident and incident data, the airplane was a deregistered Bearhawk and classified as an experimental aircraft. The registration, which expired in June 2021, listed Angle as the plane owner. A preliminary report on the crash from the National Transportation Safety Board is expected some time this month.
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Hungry Horse News

Crystal-Cedar trail work starts in earnest

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News “I want to walk as far away as I can from a city,” said Montana Conservation Corps crew leader Graham Mincks as he pounded a piece of rebar into a log last week. Mincks was part of an MCC team working on the Crystal-Cedar Trail system, putting in a new turnpike in a low spot on the trail Work on the new trail system has begun in earnest after the Gateway to Glacier Trail organization recently received funding through state and federal grants. The plan is to get at least three miles of brand new trail in this season...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

School Board OK's teacher housing

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls School District 6 Board Monday night agreed to tweak a draft set of covenants for the old Glacier Gateway School to include teacher housing for the building. As the housing market has surged over the past couple of years, it’s become more difficult for teachers to find affordable places to live. The original draft covenants only allowed for senior housing. Developer Mick Ruis has agreed to purchase the building, which was previously a high school and then the junior high and its gymnasiums for $550,000. The change in covenants would now allow for senior housing and/or...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

City OK's revised plan for Nucleus Avenue development

Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls City Council last week unanimously approved an amended planned unit development for the city square on Nucleus Avenue. Developer Mick Ruis dropped the original plan for a boutique hotel at 540 Nucleus Avenue and instead changed it to 12 residential apartments on the second and third floors of the building, which will sit in the southeast corner of what is the city square. Ruis tore down the former First Citizens Bank at the site. The lower level of the building will include a 5,600 square foot restaurant with a casino. The city took up the application again because the...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Hungry Horse News

