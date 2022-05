Where to begin with this home...seriously. From the resort-style grounds to garage space for 20 cars, it's a virtual playground of luxury. Currently on the market for $3 million, the massive home in Rochester, Michigan was built in 2000 by Moceri Custome Homes. Moceri is a well-known name in the Genesee County area having built several subdivisions and being the former owner of the Grand Mall in Grand Blanc. The family lived for years in the Kirkridge subdivision in Grand Blanc, and Frank Moceri is carrying on his family’s legacy, spanning more than 55 years, started by his late father Dominic Moceri Sr.

ROCHESTER, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO