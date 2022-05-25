ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Couple Finds a Massive Snake with a Fish Still in Its Mouth [PHOTO]

By Dave Spencer
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BIG SNAKE IN A BIG LAKE -- SOUNDS LIKE DR. SEUSS. Even though they weren't fishing, Amber Conley and Brad Walton did find themselves "fishing" something enormous and unpleasant from Brookville Lake in Union County, Indiana. I might not exactly give up boating after a startling discovery like the one they...

my1053wjlt.com

Comments / 0

Related
My 1053 WJLT

Best River Floating Adventures In Indiana

Indiana has a few places where you can float all day down a river that you have got to try at least once!. While you can float down any lazy river at a water park, nothing quite beats floating down an actual river and soaking in Mother Nature! If you have never gone on a river floating trip before, you're missing out! There's something about kicking back on an inner tube, sipping an ice-cold beer, and floating all day on the water that screams "my kind of trip". It's not only relaxing, but it's fun at the same time. I highly recommend it.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
State
North Carolina State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
My 1053 WJLT

Take a Look Around This Now Abandoned Indiana Brick Factory

We're all familiar with the saying "they don't make 'em like they used to." That is true about a lot of things, including bricks. Have you ever wondered where bricks come from? I don't know if I've ever really stopped to think about it - I mean, they have to come from somewhere, right? Nowadays I would imagine most bricks are mass-produced in big factories around the country. But that wasn't always the case. Back in the day, some brick factories looked more like this.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rat Snake
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Business Owner Warns of Fake Money Circulating in the Henderson Area

Despite most of our monetary transactions being done digitally thanks to the rise in popularity of online banking and online shopping, tangible, paper money still holds an important place in our economy. While there has been and continues to be a rise in people using modern technology to try and hack our accounts to get to our hard-earned dollars, there are still others who are taking the old-fashioned route of passing counterfeit money off as authentic to purchase products and services (technically, "stealing"). Sometimes, the fake bills are so well done, that it's impossible for the average person like you or me to realize they're not real. Others are really close but feature a distinguishing mark telling you it's a fake, But, even in those cases, if you're not looking closely, you probably wouldn't notice it. Fortunately, for one western Kentucky business owner, he caught a fake $5 bill recently a customer unknowingly tried to use to make a purchase.
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Principal Ushers in Summer Vacation with Hilarious ‘Love Shack’ Parody

If there were a list of the coolest principals around, I have to think Mike Allen would be near the top if not on the top of that list. While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page over the years, including the newest one he posted recently poking a little fun at his students who seem to forget they have lockers and don't have to carry everything they own in their backpacks.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Pets
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana State Police Increasing Patrols Memorial Day Weekend for Click-It or Ticket Campaign

With all the information and statistics we have on how wearing a seatbelt while driving or riding in a moving vehicle can literally save your life, the fact there are people who still don't wear them boggles my mind. I don't even start my truck until I have my seatbelt on, and I can't even imagine what kind of shape I'd be today if I didn't have my seatbelt on when I got t-boned by a drunk driver on my way to work a few years ago, nor do I want to. Yet despite what we know, there are those who still don't strap in before hitting the road. They are the people Indiana State Police will be looking for this Memorial Day Weekend during their Department's "Click It or Ticket" campaign.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

An Open Letter To Pizza Makers in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky

Pizza is certainly one of my favorite foods. You can throw cheese sticks and cheese calzones at the top of my favorites too. But as much as I love everything cheesy from most restaurants in the Tri-State, there is one thing that can turn my love into hate immediately...And that my friends, is the purpose of this open letter to our pizza makers in the Tri-State.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Teen Signs Letter of Intent to Become a Plumber? Yep

All over the country, high school seniors are graduating and planning their college and career choices and paths. Some might take a few classes or courses to help them start a business, a few might attend a two-year or four-year university and work toward a degree, and others might enter into an apprenticeship or a trade school. Whatever the choice is, it's an exciting time of self-exploration and independence.
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy