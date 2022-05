The war in Ukraine is now centered in the eastern Donbas region. On Friday, Russian forces appeared to have taken control of the strategic town of Lyman. The war in Ukraine is now centered in the eastern Donbas region. The U.S. says Russia's offensive there is making incremental gains, although on Friday, Russian forces appear to have taken control of a strategic town called Lyman. NPR's Ryan Lucas is in Donbas and brings us this report on the war.

