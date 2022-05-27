ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Queen news - live: BBC documentary to show unseen footage of royal family

By Laura Hampson and Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18wXNn_0fpZ5ZX100

The Queen is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June with a four-day bank holiday weekend.

The weekend, which will begin on Thursday 2 June and end on Sunday 5 June, will see several events take place involving members of the royal family .

These include Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving, the Platinum beacons, a Platinum Jubilee pageant and a star-studded concert.

Members of the public tuning into the upcoming BBC documentary, Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen , will get to catch a glimpse into the “fun behind the formality” of royal life, the Queen will say in her introduction of the footage.

While the Queen has made mostly virtual appearances so far this year due to ongoing mobility issues, she has appeared at the Chelsea Flower show this week riding an electric buggy.

Buckingham Palace has said the Queen’s attendance at Jubilee weekend events aren’t likely to be confirmed until the day-of.

Follow our liveblog for all of the latest updates on the Queen as she prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Buckingham Palace Shared Rare Photos of Queen Elizabeth Before Her Platinum Jubilee

Thanks to a collection of home movies and photo albums, royal fans are going to get a glimpse at Queen Elizabeth that they've never seen before. Ahead of a new BBC documentary, Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen, People shared rare and never-before-seen photos of Queen Elizabeth and the royal family. The has spoken at length about her love of watching old home movies and she reiterates the fun fact in the new doc which is set to air on May 29.
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry and Meghan's expected roles in Trooping the Colour revealed

The Queen's traditional birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, is the first royal event that will officially kick off the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday celebrations and members of the royal family will be out in force. Among those are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who, despite not securing a place on...
U.K.
AFP

Harry, Meghan to attend queen's jubilee service: biographer

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to attend a cathedral service early next month as part of celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee year, their biographer said Friday. The service on June 3 will be "really the first official moment" when the couple join the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, he said. 
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Bocelli
Person
Alicia Keys
Hello Magazine

The Queen faces new heartbreak just days before Platinum Jubilee celebrations

In a matter of days, the nation will come together to celebrate the Queen's incredible Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But Her Majesty received some upsetting personal news at the weekend. WATCH: The Queen and Princess Margaret appear in unseen childhood footage. It was announced on Sunday that Lester Piggott – the...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Meghan Markle Criticized for Paying Respects at Uvalde Memorial Site

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, visited the memorial site for the victims killed in a Texas elementary school shooting massacre. On Thursday, Chron News reported that the Los Angeles-born philanthropist was photographed laying a bouquet at a makeshift memorial outside the Uvalde County Courthouse. This week, families and community members gathered to honor the 19 students and two teachers who lost their lives at Robb Elementary School.
UVALDE, TX
d1softballnews.com

The talents of the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, which few know

The couple that they knew how to form Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt It was one of the most adored movies in Hollywood history. The actors, who met while filming the film Mr & Mrs Smith, They fell in love and formed a large family together for 14 years. The duo “Brangelina”, a nickname they received during their courtship, welcomed six sons while they were together. Those kids have grown up and are now discovering their passions and talents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sam Ryder#Eurovision#Jubilee#Trooping The Colour
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Spotted Riding Horse After Meghan Markle Visits Uvalde Memorial

Prince Harry, 37, loves a good polo match! The Duke of Sussex was seen getting on his horse once again just after wife Meghan Markle, 40, made an unannounced visit to Uvalde, Texas, to pay her respects to victims of the elementary school massacre there on May 26. In the new photos, Prince Harry mounted his horse wearing a white shirt and black helmet with a “1” emblazoned on the left sleeve. He rocked full protective gear, including protective safety glasses, as well. The snaps were taken in Santa Barbara on May 27.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Cardi B shares ‘crazy’ footage of yacht sinking in front of her: ‘Y’all see that?’

Cardi B has captured the unbelievable moment that she witnessed a yacht sinking. The rapper was on holiday on Friday (28 May) when she posted a video of a yacht gradually descending into the water to her social media. Over the video, Cardi B – real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – can be heard saying: “It’s sinking… It’s sinking! A whole motherf***ing… Y’all see that?”Sounding in disbelief over what she was witnessing, the 29-year-old continued: “Oh my God, they can’t do nothing? There ain’t no big boat that could save it?”As the final parts of the boat were disappeared...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mother forgives Satan worshipper who murdered her two daughters – but it’s ‘too late’ for police apology

A mother whose daughters were murdered by a man who believed he had made a demonic pact to win a lottery jackpot has forgiven their killer, but said it is “too late for apologies” from the police. Bibaa Henry, 46, was celebrating her sister Nicole Smallman’s 27th birthday in a Wembley park as coronavirus lockdown restrictions loosened in June 2020 when they were stabbed to death by Danyal Hussein.The sisters’ loved ones were then subjected to further heartbreak after it emerged that two Metropolitan Police officers assigned to guard the murder scene – Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis – had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Harry and Meghan renew lease on their Berkshire cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will maintain their UK home close to Windsor Castle as speculation grows they will christen their daughter in front of the Queen.Harry and Meghan will fly to the UK this week to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and are expected to stay at Frogmore Cottage.The home was where the couple spent their final period as working royals before moving to north America, and last month they extended the lease on a 12-month rolling arrangement, The Sun newspaper reported.Frogmore, a Grade-II listed property owned by the Crown Estate, was a gift from Harry’s grandmother the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

Victoria Beckham stuns in flared mermaid dress - and it's stunning

Victoria Beckham has debuted another showstopping outfit which is one of her most dramatic looks to date. The mother-of-four took to social media to share a mirror selfie wearing a Hollywood-esque black number from her eponymous label that we would love to get our hands on. The designer, 48, rocked...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice is the new royal hair goals - move over Kate Middleton

Aside from Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice is one of the most famous royal redheads! The daughter of Prince Andrew gave birth to her daughter Sienna in 2021, and since then, the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi really upped her hair game, regularly sporting luscious locks. The Duchess of Cambridge may...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

David Beckham stuns fans with incredibly rare photo of his older sister

David Beckham has shared an incredibly rare photo of his older sister, Lynne Georgina. The father-of-four posted two snapshots in celebration of his sibling's birthday. The first throwback showed David and Lynne as children posing with their father Ted and their younger sister Joanne. WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows fans her...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Prince William Spotted On A Horse As He Practices Trooping Before Queen’s Birthday Parade

Prince William, 39, looked ready to take part in Queen Elizabeth‘s birthday on June 2 during his latest outing! The Duke of Cambridge was photographed riding a horse in his red and blue uniform as he practiced his duties for the upcoming Trooping the Colour celebration on May 28. He also wore a traditional bearskin hat as he showed off his skills outside in the practice area.
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Royal Family to join the public for a record-breaking lunch

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is almost here. To celebrate, members of the Royal Family will join the public at the Big Jubilee Lunches. Here's a timeline of events:. The celebrations will begin with the military parade, Trooping the Colour, on Thursday 2 June. On Friday, the Royal Family will attend a special service at St Paul's Cathedral.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

673K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy