HOUSTON - Officials say an apparent heated argument between two people led to one man getting shot to death in west Houston Friday night. It happened around 10 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department say they were called to the 2900 block of W Sam Houston Parkway S. That's where a man was found shot several times in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO