BOZEMAN – Dawson Ahrenstorff has an eye for a good camera angle and a nose for a good story. Those skills have earned the recent Montana State University film graduate a job with one of the top athletics departments in the country as well as an opportunity to premiere his first documentary. His film, “Miracle in Missoula,” debuts at 6 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the Emerson Center for Arts and Culture.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 23 DAYS AGO