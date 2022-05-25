ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pope 'heartbroken' by Texas school shooting, calls for gun control

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

VATICAN CITY, May 25 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Wednesday said he was "heartbroken" by the shooting at a school in Texas that killed at least 19 children and two teachers, calling for greater controls on weapons.

The crowed in St. Peter's Square for his weekly general audience applauded his appeal, made a day after worst school shooting in the United States in nearly a decade.

"I am heartbroken by the massacre at the elementary school in Texas. I pray for the children and the adults who were killed and for their families," Francis said of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KAWa8_0fpYlxv100
Pope Francis arrives for the weekly general audience at the Vatican, May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

"It is time to say 'enough' to the indiscriminate trafficking of weapons. Let us all make a commitment so that tragedies like this cannot happen again," he said.

Speaking from the White House hours after the shooting, a visibly shaken President Joe Biden urged Americans to stand up to the politically powerful gun lobby, which he blamed for blocking enactment of tougher firearms safety laws. read more

Francis has often taken on the weapons industry. In 2015 he said people who manufacture weapons or invest in weapons industries are hypocrites if they call themselves Christian.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#School Shooting#The Elementary School#Violent Crime#Americans#Christian
Washington Examiner

Gun control not the answer to mass shootings: Poll

While mass shootings like the recent slayings at a Buffalo supermarket are typically followed with new calls for gun control, most voters believe that is not the answer, and an overwhelming majority say it’s impossible to stop the gun killings. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, likely voters quizzed...
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

‘Idolatry of violence’: AOC attacks ‘pro life’ GOP over Texas school shooting

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has attacked “pro-life” Republicans for inaction on gun control in the wake of the Texas school shooting that killed 18 students and three adults.The congresswoman from New York took to Twitter to slam those GOP politicians more concerned with overturning abortion rights than protecting American citizens from gun violence.“There is no such thing as being ‘pro-life’ while supporting laws that let children be shot in their schools, elders in grocery stores, worshippers in their houses of faith, survivors by abusers, or anyone in a crowded place. It is an idolatry of violence. And it must end,” she...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
White House
Reuters

U.S. seizes Iranian oil cargo near Greek island - sources

ATHENS/LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - The United States has confiscated an Iranian oil cargo held on a Russian-operated ship near Greece and will send the cargo to the United States aboard another vessel, three sources familiar with the matter said. Greek authorities last month impounded the Iranian-flagged Pegas, with 19...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TVLine

FBI Season Finale Pulled by CBS in Light of Texas School Shooting

Click here to read the full article. CBS has pulled tonight’s FBI season finale and replaced it with a rerun, in light of Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. The FBI Season 4 finale, titled “Prodigal Son” and slated to air at 8/7c, was to center on a school shooting. “As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case,” per the official description. No word yet on when or if this...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Reuters

458K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy