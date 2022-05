BOWDEN, W.Va. — While one hatchery worker stood in the raceway, another stood atop a two ton truck hoisting nets of trout with a winch to load into the onboard aerated tanks. Personnel made quick work of the job, which is a daily routine during the spring at the Bowden Fish Hatchery. However, these fish had a different destination than most. This trip was the second of what will be three rail stockings along Shavers Fork.

