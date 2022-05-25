STORAGE AUCTION

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MELANIE HAYNIE MYERS, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-171 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of MELANIE HAYNIE MYERS, deceased, having been granted to SOMMER MIRACLE SMITH on May, 19, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. SOMMER MIRACLE SMITH ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF MELANIE HAYNIE MYERS, DECEASED Name and Address of Attorney for Administrator: MICHAEL GUY HOLTON ATTORNEY AT LAW 95 CHICKASAW CT WETUMPKA, ALABAMA 36093 334-467-6958 Wetumpka Herald: May 25, Jun. 1 and 8, 2022 EST/MYERS, M.

ELMORE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO