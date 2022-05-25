ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wetumpka, AL

STORAGE AUCTION

Wetumpka Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell for cash, at an ONLINE public auction on Friday, june 9th, 2022, at...

www.thewetumpkaherald.com

Wetumpka Herald

SALON SPACE FOR LEASE IN CAMP HILL!

Are you a licensed stylist, barber, or nail tech looking to start a business? Commercial leasing space is available in Camp Hill! Call (240)815-4172 for more information!
CAMP HILL, AL
Wetumpka Herald

EST/MYERS, M.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MELANIE HAYNIE MYERS, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-171 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of MELANIE HAYNIE MYERS, deceased, having been granted to SOMMER MIRACLE SMITH on May, 19, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. SOMMER MIRACLE SMITH ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF MELANIE HAYNIE MYERS, DECEASED Name and Address of Attorney for Administrator: MICHAEL GUY HOLTON ATTORNEY AT LAW 95 CHICKASAW CT WETUMPKA, ALABAMA 36093 334-467-6958 Wetumpka Herald: May 25, Jun. 1 and 8, 2022 EST/MYERS, M.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka football wraps up spring, looks towards summer workouts

First-year head coach Bear Woods knew exactly what he wanted to see out of his Wetumpka football team during spring practice, and he said that’s exactly what he got. Woods, entering his first year as the head coach of the Indians after being hired on January 14, just wrapped up his first spring with the team.
WETUMPKA, AL

