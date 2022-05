Top Gun: Maverick somehow manages to do the impossible and drag the most 80's film that ever 80s’d into a new era, having been due to be released since before the pandemic, the film was so close to its release date that it even had screenings prior. Now; finally – in its complete format with a Lady Gaga song to rule them all, Top: Gun Maverick ultimately establishes its self-worth as a film that has, like its main character, Pete Mitchell, Maverick, to prove why it matters, to a navy that’s increasingly reliant on algorithm-driven artificial intelligence. It’s not the plane, it’s the pilot, is the message that runs through the film – and Maverick exceeds in delivering on that.

MOVIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO