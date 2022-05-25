ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

FBI - Episode 4.22 - Prodigal Son (Season Finale) - Pulled Due To School Shooting

By DarkUFO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe season finale of FBI has been pulled by CBS...

City on a Hill - Episode 3.01 - Gods And Monsters - Press Release

Struggling to make ends meet after leaving the FBI, Jackie Rohr gets a job offer from his old mentor. The perks are enticing, but Jackie has no idea what he’s getting himself into. ADA Decourcy Ward eyes a promotion but is diverted by some bad news which lands him back in Brooklyn. Siobhan Quays, having left her prestigious law firm for a position at the ACLU, takes on a case against a construction colossus. Jenny Rohr begins volunteering at a community center where she runs into a familiar face. Season premiere.
'Alaskan Bush People': Bear Brown's Plea Deal Details Revealed

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown could find himself dodging the most serious charges related to his domestic violence assault charge. According to TMZ, the details of Brown's plea have been obtained and show that Brown has a few hurdles to navigate before he's clear of charges, but the door is wide open for him.
In the Dark - Episode 4.02 - No Cane Do - Press Release

Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) has to get creative if she is going to stay alive, meanwhile, Felix (Morgan Krantz) comes up with a plan to help his friend. Annie Bradley directed the episode written by Annie Hayes (#402). Original airdate 6/13/2022.
Walker - Episode 2.17 - Torn

Twyla (guest star Karissa Lee Staples) is tapped to assist the Rangers on a case as she and Cordell (Jared Padalecki) are beginning to grow closer. Meanwhile Stella (Violet Brinson) re-evaluates her feelings for Todd (guest star Cameron Vitosh) and Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) while Geri (Odette Annable) extends an olive branch to Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza)
Tom Swift - Episode 1.03 - And Nine Inches of Danger - Press Release

COMPLICATIONS While hosting the tech event of the year at Swift Enterprises, Tom (Tian Richards) embarks on a daring gambit to stop a security breach – and to do so, he’ll have to get extremely close to the mysterious Rowan (Albert Mwangi), whose undeniable chemistry with Tom complicates the question of whether Rowan is a shadowy adversary or a guardian angel. Meanwhile, Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray), Isaac (Marquise Vilsón) and Lorraine (April Parker Jones) look to Tom to shore up the corporation’s standing with powerful investors, and Lino (guest star Donovin Miller) struggles to understand his inexplicably heightened physical abilities.
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 27th May 2022

Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Becoming Elizabeth - Episode 1.2 - You Cannot Keep The Birds From Flying Over Your Head. Becoming Elizabeth - Episode 1.3 - Either Learn...
Roswell New Mexico - Episode 4.02 - Fly - Press Release

A visitor connected to Liz’s (Jeanine Mason) past comes bearing gifts. Anatsa (guest star Sibongile Mlambo) digs in on a story about the bank heists, angering Max (Nathan Dean) and putting Kyle (Michael Trevino) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) in a difficult position. The series also stars Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, and Amber Midthunder.
