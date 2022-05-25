FBI - Episode 4.22 - Prodigal Son (Season Finale) - Pulled Due To School Shooting

Struggling to make ends meet after leaving the FBI, Jackie Rohr gets a job offer from his old mentor. The perks are enticing, but Jackie has no idea what he’s getting himself into. ADA Decourcy Ward eyes a promotion but is diverted by some bad news which lands him back in Brooklyn. Siobhan Quays, having left her prestigious law firm for a position at the ACLU, takes on a case against a construction colossus. Jenny Rohr begins volunteering at a community center where she runs into a familiar face. Season premiere.

TV SERIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO