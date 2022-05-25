ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Adding more housing sounds good, but is it?

By Mayre Flowers
Whitefish Pilot
 4 days ago

The Whitefish City Council is working to address the housing shortages the city faces in a number of ways, and will now likely point to zone changes they made last week to add more ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Units) as one of their accomplishments. Last week the city approved sweeping zone changes...

whitefishpilot.com

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Montana Primary Elections: Your one-stop shop for voting

Election day is June 7, and with recent changes in how Montanans can vote, we have put together all you need to know for this year’s elections. On election night, election results can be viewed here. Montana Right Now has broadcasted several debates hosted by the Montana Farmers Union...
MONTANA STATE
travelawaits.com

12 Best Things To Do During A Long Weekend In Beautiful Whitefish, Montana

My husband and I often want to get away from our busy lives in Missoula, Montana, but like many people, we don’t always have time for an extended vacation. Our perfect solution is a fun and relaxing weekend in Whitefish, a picturesque mountain town in the Flathead Valley about a 3-hour drive north of Missoula.
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish shooter released on own recognizance

The man accused of firing a gun in downtown Whitefish — leaving a bystander injured by a ricochet — has been released on his own recognizance. Wilson Dane Huyser, 33, of Rollins was being held in the county jail on a $75,000 bond for a felony criminal endangerment charge. He was released, with conditions, on May 24. Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested Huyser at his home following the May 14 shooting after investigators in Whitefish identified him as the shooter. According to a press release issued by the Whitefish Police Department earlier this week, witnesses heard several gunshots near a...
WHITEFISH, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Whitefish, MT
Whitefish, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
TheDailyBeast

Judge Tosses Wild Racketeering Lawsuit Filed Against Billionaire Michael Goguen

A federal judge has tossed out a wild lawsuit filed against billionaire Michael Goguen by his former head of security, bringing to end a saga that has embroiled Whitefish, Montana, for years. The racketeering lawsuit alleged that Goguen furtively used the security chief—Matthew Marshall—and a company they founded together to improperly manage his relationships with women, “make hush payments, target his enemies, and cover up” misconduct. Judge Donald Molloy declared in an opinion on Tuesday that the racketeering claims lacked merit, and he dismissed them with prejudice. In March, Marshall was sentenced to six years in prison for conning Goguen out of roughly $2 million by claiming that he was a former CIA agent who would use Goguen’s funds to conduct off-the-books missions, like striking “Syrian Terrorist Leaders.” Marshall pleaded guilty last November. In a statement, Goguen said in part: “I am pleased to see that justice has been done... Now that this convicted conman and pathological liar’s transparent plan for vengeance has crumbled, I am hopeful that the media outlets who reported on his salacious and defamatory fabrications will acknowledge the errors in their reporting.” Marshall’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
WHITEFISH, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy