Whitefish, MT

Looking Back for May 25

Whitefish Pilot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA total of 112 Whitefish seniors received their diplomas at commencement exercises at Whitefish High School. Elaine Drell delivered the salutatory address and welcome. Ken Scovill gave the valedictory address entitled, “The Future is Ours.” Dr. Harry Ray, Professor of Education at the University of Montana, gave the commencement address entitled,...

whitefishpilot.com

travelawaits.com

12 Best Things To Do During A Long Weekend In Beautiful Whitefish, Montana

My husband and I often want to get away from our busy lives in Missoula, Montana, but like many people, we don’t always have time for an extended vacation. Our perfect solution is a fun and relaxing weekend in Whitefish, a picturesque mountain town in the Flathead Valley about a 3-hour drive north of Missoula.
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish shooter released on own recognizance

The man accused of firing a gun in downtown Whitefish — leaving a bystander injured by a ricochet — has been released on his own recognizance. Wilson Dane Huyser, 33, of Rollins was being held in the county jail on a $75,000 bond for a felony criminal endangerment charge. He was released, with conditions, on May 24. Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested Huyser at his home following the May 14 shooting after investigators in Whitefish identified him as the shooter. According to a press release issued by the Whitefish Police Department earlier this week, witnesses heard several gunshots near a...
WHITEFISH, MT
TheDailyBeast

Judge Tosses Wild Racketeering Lawsuit Filed Against Billionaire Michael Goguen

A federal judge has tossed out a wild lawsuit filed against billionaire Michael Goguen by his former head of security, bringing to end a saga that has embroiled Whitefish, Montana, for years. The racketeering lawsuit alleged that Goguen furtively used the security chief—Matthew Marshall—and a company they founded together to improperly manage his relationships with women, “make hush payments, target his enemies, and cover up” misconduct. Judge Donald Molloy declared in an opinion on Tuesday that the racketeering claims lacked merit, and he dismissed them with prejudice. In March, Marshall was sentenced to six years in prison for conning Goguen out of roughly $2 million by claiming that he was a former CIA agent who would use Goguen’s funds to conduct off-the-books missions, like striking “Syrian Terrorist Leaders.” Marshall pleaded guilty last November. In a statement, Goguen said in part: “I am pleased to see that justice has been done... Now that this convicted conman and pathological liar’s transparent plan for vengeance has crumbled, I am hopeful that the media outlets who reported on his salacious and defamatory fabrications will acknowledge the errors in their reporting.” Marshall’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
WHITEFISH, MT
Idaho State Journal

One dead, one injured in Montana campground shooting

LIBBY, Montana (AP) — A 63-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting that left one person dead and a second injured at a Montana campground. Authorities said Garry Douglas Seaman was arrested on Sunday near his Flathead County home, a day after the shooting north of Libby in Lincoln County. Deputies had been called to the Alexander Creek Campground along the Kootenai River at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday when they found the two victims. A man had been killed and a woman who was injured was taken by helicopter to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were not immediately identified. Seaman was being held at the Flathead County jail on an out-of-jurisdiction warrant. He was due to appear in court Monday, according to a jail roster. It was unknown if he had retained an attorney.
LIBBY, MT
City
Whitefish, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect arrested in Lincoln Co. homicide, attempted homicide

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrested the suspect accused of killing one man and injuring a woman in the Alexander Creek Campground north of Libby around 2:47 p.m. on Saturday. Lincoln County officials arrested the suspect, Garry Douglas Seaman on Sunday around 10 a.m. near his home...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Rollins Man Suspected in Shooting Outside Whitefish Bar

A Rollins man has been charged with a felony count of criminal endangerment after he allegedly shot toward patrons standing in an alley outside of the Remington Bar after 11 p.m. on May 14, injuring a woman who was struck by a ricochet. Wilson Dane Huyser, 33, was booked in...
ROLLINS, MT
NBCMontana

Lake Co. suspect charged with deliberate homicide

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County prosecutors charged a 20-year old man with deliberate homicide and criminal endangerment. Tyler Uhrich is accused of murdering Rozlyn Bluemel, 22, last week in an apparent domestic fight on Tribal land near Flathead Lake. Court documents claim Uhrich followed Bluemel’s truck into a mountainous...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Man found dead, woman found with multiple gunshot wounds near Libby

LIBBY, Mont. - A multi-agency manhunt was launched to look for a suspect after a man was found dead and a woman was taken via Life Flight to a hospital Saturday. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a reported shooting in the Alexander Creek Campground north of Libby Saturday before 3:00 pm.
LIBBY, MT

