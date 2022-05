Researchers traced the man's ancestry to Sardinia and present-day Turkey — and found that he likely suffered from spinal tuberculosis. When Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 A.D., the 20,000 residents of Pompeii who stood in its shadow were either buried under 23 feet of ash and debris or fled. That layer kept many of their remains intact to this day, and for the first time ever, scientists have now sequenced the genome of one of the victims.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO