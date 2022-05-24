ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kent County Shuttle Service Starts This Weekend

kentchamber.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKent County Shuttle Service starts May 28th, with service to Chestertown,...

www.kentchamber.org

WDEL 1150AM

Memorial Day services planned in Delaware

Delaware will pause on Monday to remember those who've given the ultimate sacrifice to this country. A ceremony will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, at the base of the Delaware Memorial Bridge in New Castle, Monday at 10:30 a.m. A service will be held at the Kent County Veterans...
chestertownspy.org

Thanks to Kent County Commissioners for Senior Housing in Millington

The Kent County Commission on Aging would like to take this opportunity to thank the Commissioners of Kent County for approving the transfer of the Millington Elementary School property to the town of Millington for conversion to senior housing. There continues to be a shortage of affordable housing here, and we commend the Commissioners for recognizing this need. Caring and concern of this nature are what make Kent County a wonderful place to live.
northeastmd.org

FREE Concert in North East Town Park – June 26, 2022

Please join us on our Patriotic Summer Tour at the North East Community Park. The Concert will begin at 4:00 PM. Lawn seating – Please bring your own chairs and blankets. For any weather-related cancellations, please check our Facebook/Instagram accounts@ANGBandOfThe Northeast.
Town Square LIVE News

Memorial Day services, parades throughout the state today

While Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer and beach season, its purpose is to honor the men and women who have given their lives serving America.  Here’s a list of Memorial Day ceremonies and parades in Delaware today, arranged in chronological order:  The Harrington Memorial Day parade starts at 9 a.m. on Dorman Street, then runs on Commerce ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WTOP

Heading to Delaware beaches? Some access points are closed this weekend

Visitors heading to Delaware beaches this Memorial Day weekend may find it trickier than usual to get their feet in the sand. A nor’easter that slammed the coast earlier this month caused serious erosion, and as a result, several beach access points for pedestrians and cars are still closed.
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware Memorial Day dune crossing closures

Multiple vehicle and pedestrian beach access points will be closed during Memorial Day weekend, DNREC announced Thursday. The drive-on and walk-on crossings sustained damage during a May 8 nor’easter. Unsafe drop-offs along the dunes where the crossings meet the beach necessitated the closures. Very little beach is available for drive-on surf fishing, even during low tide at the closed locations, ... Read More
downtownfrederick.org

Downtown Frederick’s Top 5 for Memorial Day Weekend

Introducing Downtown Frederick’s Top 5! Each week we’re curating our Top 5 events happening in Downtown Frederick. To kick things off, we all know that a long holiday weekend is the perfect time to enjoy the city and all it offers, from fantastic shopping to amazing dining and cocktails! Here are our Top 5 Downtown events for you to experience Frederick this Memorial Day weekend:
FREDERICK, MD
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth sued for denying rezoning of 330 Rehoboth Ave.

Rehoboth commissioners deny rezoning of 330 Rehoboth Ave. More delays on rezoning request for 330 Rehoboth Ave. Continued delays on rezoning request for 330 Rehoboth Ave. Following a failed multi-year effort to rezone the residential portion of split-zoned 330 Rehoboth Ave., property owners have filed a lawsuit against Rehoboth Beach, claiming the city misled the owners when telling them a rezoning request was the proper route to take.
delawarepublic.org

State officials distribute reusable bags ahead of total plastic bag ban

State officials distributed more than 2,000 reusable shopping bags at stores in Dover and Wilmington Friday in advance of Delaware’s total ban on plastic bags this summer. In 2019 the General Assembly banned single use plastic bags statewide, but allowed retailers to provide thicker plastic bags designed to be reused.
WILMINGTON, DE
The Dispatch

Ocean City Inlet Sculpture Restoration Underway

OCEAN CITY — The restoration of the Native-American sculpture, which has stood sentinel at the Inlet for over four decades, got underway in earnest this week by the original artist who created it. Artist Peter Toth presented the Native-American sculpture perched near the entrance to the Inlet lot at...
OCEAN CITY, MD
delaware.gov

Governor Carney Terminates Limited State of Emergency in Kent County

WILMINGTON, Del. — Governor John Carney on Wednesday terminated the limited State of Emergency in Kent County put in place on Monday, May 23 due to the barge fire occurring in the Delaware Bay. “First responders fought the fires and successfully kept our community and our environment safe,” said...
fox5dc.com

State may remove Prince George's County school board chair

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - The Maryland State Board of Education has taken steps to remove the appointed school board chair in Prince George’s County. This week, the state board voted to issue charges of removal for Dr. Juanita Miller, according to Lora Rakowski, spokeswoman for the Maryland State Department of Education.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Newark Road Closure Information For Biden’s Visit To UD This Weekend

Biden will be speaking at the University of Delaware’s (UD) 2022 Commencement ceremony on Saturday so we reached out to the Newark Police Department for road closure information. Here’s what they’re telling us. University of Delaware graduation ceremonies on both Friday 5/27 and Saturday 5/28 will cause...
WMDT.com

DE bag ban expansion starts July 1

DELAWARE – Starting July 1st, Delaware is expanding it’s plastic bag ban law. The expansion means that means you will no longer be able use plastic film carryout bags, which are essentially a thicker plastic bag. The new law also expands the ban to all retail stores in the first state.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Commercial project approved along Route 24

V&M LLC of Rehoboth Beach has been granted a conditional use to construct a 5,000-square-foot convenience store with 10 fuel pumps, and a three-story, 12,000-square-foot office building on a three-acre parcel on the southwestern corner of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road between Lewes and Rehoboth Beach. At its May...
preservationmaryland.org

Iconic Maryland Creations: The Man Behind Enchanted Forest, Frontier Town, and the Giant RCA Dog

Once upon a time, in 1955 to be exact, the Enchanted Forest, a nursey rhyme-themed amusement park, opened in Ellicott City, Maryland. The park was owned by the Harrison family, but the magical pieces – like Willie the Whale, the Old Woman’s Shoe, and Cinderella’s Pumpkin Coach – were fabricated by Howard Adler and his team at Adler Display in Baltimore.
MARYLAND STATE
abc27.com

Lancaster Fine Wine & Good Spirits to close

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be closing on May 30 for renovations. According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, the store at 252 N. Queen Street in Lancaster will close at 5 p.m. on May 30. Get daily news, weather, breaking news,...
LANCASTER, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Crab Du Jour in Wilmington, DE Offers Complimentary Dinners for First Responders & Healthcare Workers on June 9th

Crab Du Jour opened its Wilmington, DE location one year ago, and to celebrate the anniversary, the Crab Du Jour team has decided to host a special event to give back to the community. On Thursday, June 9th beginning at 4:30 p.m., the Crab Du Jour location at 2107 Concord Pike in Wilmington at The Shops at Fairfax Shopping Center will pack the restaurant with first responders, hospital employees, and healthcare workers for a complimentary dinner while a local marching band performs, and a number of local mascots entertain those in attendance.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

New Castle County moves into the high risk zone for Covid-19

New Castle County moved into the high risk zone for Covid-19, acording to a dashboard from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New Castle County had been in the moderate (yellow) spread category, with Kent and Sussex in the high risk or red category. The latest uptick in cases...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

