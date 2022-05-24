Kent County Shuttle Service Starts This Weekend

Crab Du Jour opened its Wilmington, DE location one year ago, and to celebrate the anniversary, the Crab Du Jour team has decided to host a special event to give back to the community. On Thursday, June 9th beginning at 4:30 p.m., the Crab Du Jour location at 2107 Concord Pike in Wilmington at The Shops at Fairfax Shopping Center will pack the restaurant with first responders, hospital employees, and healthcare workers for a complimentary dinner while a local marching band performs, and a number of local mascots entertain those in attendance.
