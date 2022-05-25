Republican Who Said Elon Musk is African-American Faces Georgia Runoff
Vernon Jones, who famously announced that he was joining the Republican Party on January 6, 2021, is headed to the runoff election against Mike...www.newsweek.com
hes African American, Dave matthews is African American, Charlize Theron is African American....more so than 100 percent than all the black Americans who have never set foot in Africa, or their parents, or their grandparents, and so on. Just a fact.
The horror. Calling an American citizen born in Africa an African-American. I'm pretty sure that is the exact definition.
And Musk is a REAL African American! Definitely more so than 99.997% of American blacks who claim to be African American.
