ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Republican Who Said Elon Musk is African-American Faces Georgia Runoff

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vernon Jones, who famously announced that he was joining the Republican Party on January 6, 2021, is headed to the runoff election against Mike...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 44

Stabby McGutya
4d ago

hes African American, Dave matthews is African American, Charlize Theron is African American....more so than 100 percent than all the black Americans who have never set foot in Africa, or their parents, or their grandparents, and so on. Just a fact.

Reply(13)
14
Anthony Granieri
4d ago

The horror. Calling an American citizen born in Africa an African-American. I'm pretty sure that is the exact definition.

Reply
17
Chopperdude911
4d ago

And Musk is a REAL African American! Definitely more so than 99.997% of American blacks who claim to be African American.

Reply(5)
11
Related
Salon

GOP voters who claim "antifa" did Jan. 6 stumped when asked “then why didn’t Trump stop it?”

MSNBC's Elise Jordan stumped a focus group of Republican voters who blamed left-wing protesters for the violence on Jan. 6, 2021. The "Morning Joe" contributor interviewed voters in Georgia, and the panel of Republicans parroted conspiracy theories to minimize the deadly riots and blamed anti-fascist factions for the violence, although all of the hundreds of individuals charged in connection with the insurrection appear to be Donald Trump supporters.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
AOL Corp

Trump’s Defense secretary tells Fox News that the former president 'threatens our democracy'

Mark Esper, secretary of Defense under former President Trump, appeared Monday on Special Report With Bret Baier, to promote his new book, A Sacred Oath. In the book, Esper details some of the behind-the-scenes happenings that would be shocking had they come from any other administration. For instance, Esper claims that Trump wanted to call up active-duty military to shoot protestors in the summer of 2020.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Vernon Jones
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
David Perdue
Person
Donald Trump
The Center Square

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed resigns from Congress

(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican who represented Western New York for nearly a dozen years, announced his resignation on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday afternoon. The former mayor of Corning had previously indicated early last year that he might run...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#United States#Politics Congress#Politics Federal#African American#Gop#The Associated Press#The Republican Party#House Of Representatives#South African#Democratic#Christians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
Tesla
Fox News

Politico reports Biden is ‘finally’ going to stop ‘trying to work with GOP’ and instead go on ‘attack’

A recent Politico piece reported that President Joe Biden is "finally" rethinking efforts to reach across the aisle and work with Republican lawmakers because of their "obstructionism." On Sunday, Politico’s John Lemire began his piece declaring, "The fever didn’t break. And for the Biden White House, efforts at bipartisanship have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
967K+
Followers
95K+
Post
845M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy