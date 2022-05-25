South Congress Store Tesoros Closing After 33 Years in Austin

Formerly a horticulturist who owned a nursery on South First, Adam Diaz says always he wanted “to bring a little piece of the ’04 to the ’45,” where he’s lived since 2000. With limited dining options around his far South Austin home, and a longing to create a community hub that didn’t require tidying up his own abode, Diaz launched The Thicket food truck court in 2015. Starting with just four trailers, he’s since expanded his space to include a community garden, live music offerings, outdoor yoga, farmers market pop-ups, and easily the most diverse array of restaurants (13 and counting) in the city. Take a look at just a few of the concepts that have made it the new monarch of the mobile sect.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO