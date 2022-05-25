ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

South Congress Store Tesoros Closing After 33 Years in Austin

By Dani Dudek
austin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Congress Avenue continues to see big changes. One of Austin’s most unique shops Tesoros Trading Company announced that they will be closing after 33 years. Though many local businesses...

austin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Austin, Texas

From time to time, each of us feels the need to go out and have a nice dinner at a restaurant with a group of friends or some family members. And while it's fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home, it's also nice to go to a restaurant. If you live in Austin or come here often, we have put together a list of 3 amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit. They are great options for having a casual meal, but also for celebrating a special occasion. Here are our top suggestions:
AUSTIN, TX
Motley Fool

I Wouldn't Dare Buy Real Estate in These 3 Incredibly Overvalued Markets

Accelerated home price growth has made a lot of markets overvalued. Austin, Boise, and Miami are three markets in particular where I won't buy real estate. But it doesn't mean they aren't worth investment dollars. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

South Asian grocery store, cafeteria has two Austin locations

For those who wish to catch a glimpse of the thriving South Asian community of Austin, a trip to Desi Brothers, a privately owned, local South Asian grocery store and cafeteria at 2506 W. Parmer Lane, Austin, might be all they need. Visited by all ages—from kids who accompany their families, to the elderly who need assistance—Desi Brothers is frequented by a cross-section of people looking for ingredients, food and household supplies.The grocery store opened in September 2019. A month later, owner Vipul Patel opened a second location at 3421 W. William Cannon Drive, Ste. 133, Austin, in the Canyon Oaks Shopping center.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
vnexplorer.net

Inside the fatal Texas love triangle of yoga teacher and two cyclists

Pro cyclist Colin Strickland was dating yoga instructor Kaitlin Armstrong (right), who was jealous over a past fling and continued relationship he had with cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson. Armstrong is now wanted in connection with Wilson’s May 11 murder in Austin, Texas. NY Post photo composite. Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Pflugerville Bakery Opens a Second Location in Crestview

Pflugerville bakery Pflour Shop is opening a second location in Austin this month. The second Pflour Shop will open at 7413 Burnet Road on the weekend of June 18. Pflour Shop specializes in intricately decorated cookies and cakes and baked goods like brownies, blondies, and cinnamon rolls. The new location will feature twists on favorite menu items and lemonade to drink. The owner of Pflour Shop is April Saldana, a Pflugerville native. The bakery will be open Tuesday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
austinmonthly.com

The Thicket Has Become Austin’s Premier Food Truck Park

Formerly a horticulturist who owned a nursery on South First, Adam Diaz says always he wanted “to bring a little piece of the ’04 to the ’45,” where he’s lived since 2000. With limited dining options around his far South Austin home, and a longing to create a community hub that didn’t require tidying up his own abode, Diaz launched The Thicket food truck court in 2015. Starting with just four trailers, he’s since expanded his space to include a community garden, live music offerings, outdoor yoga, farmers market pop-ups, and easily the most diverse array of restaurants (13 and counting) in the city. Take a look at just a few of the concepts that have made it the new monarch of the mobile sect.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#South Congress Avenue#Tesoros Trading Company
weddingchicks.com

To Dallas, From Austin: This $50,000 Sentimental Bohemian Texas Wedding Is a Must See

Conley and William’s wedding was beautifully sentimental. It took place in the same spot where the bride’s parents married, in front of the same tree. Scroll down to see all of the beautiful photos by Rachel Elaine Photography. Engaged Events planned every detail, and Venus And Co created all of the amazing florals for this special day at Winfrey Point. You can see all the images in the full gallery here, so make sure to check it out!
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Instagram
austinmonthly.com

Environmentalists Are Fighting Back Against Hill Country Developers

Deep in Roy Creek Canyon, a hidden valley 30 miles west of Austin, springs trickle out of shelves of limestone into clear green pools, and endangered golden-cheeked warblers flit through centuries-old bald cypress trees. A prime example of the unique ecosystems that fill the Texas Hill Country, the 50 acres surrounding the stream have been used as an ecology lab by the University of Texas Biodiversity Center, a study source for U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and a site for Audubon Society bird counts. “It’s untouched,” says Lew Adams, co-owner of the land. “It’s a time capsule for how this land used to be.”
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Bouldin Acres restaurant to open second location on Braker Lane in Austin

A Bouldin Acres restaurant and drinkery location is underway at 1806 Braker Lane. Officials said the second location will have the same offerings as its South Lamar location. Bouldin Acres, which bills itself as family friendly, features food trucks, a full-service bar, pickleball courts, a playground, free Wi-Fi, TVs, a dog-friendly patio and lawn games. There is no estimated opening date.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Georgetown is the fastest-growing city in the country, according to US Census

GEORGETOWN, Texas — More people have moved to Georgetown than any other city in the entire country, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau study. The U.S. Census Bureau released its list of the 15 fastest-growing cities in America, and Georgetown topped that list. The Austin suburb had the largest growth from July 2020 to July 2021, increasing by 10.5%, a rate of growth which would double the population in less than seven years, the study said. The population of Georgetown estimated to be 75,420, up from 67,176 in the 2020 census.
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox26houston.com

4 Texas universities ranked among most sought-after in the US: report

HOUSTON - If you didn't know, now you do: Texas is home to four of the most sought-after universities in the country. According to findings in a scholarship blog called: Bold.org, which looked at which colleges and universities students were more eager to attend. The findings were soon boiled down to 20 of the most sought-after colleges and universities in the U.S., and four in Texas made the list.
HOUSTON, TX
austinmonthly.com

Texas’s First Female Pro Boxer? Amy, From Amy’s Ice Creams.

“Ice cream is not a food,” insists Amy Simmons. For the Amy’s Ice Creams founder, it’s a vessel for joy—a celebration, a condolence, a reason to gather. This conviction not only caused her to leave medical school, move south, and open her original ice cream parlor on Guadalupe Street in 1984, but it’s what led her to become the first female professional boxer in Texas history.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy