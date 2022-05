Our region has been selected for a massive bridge replacement project over the Lehigh River in Carbon and Luzerne counties. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the purpose of the I-80 Over Lehigh River Bridge Project is to address the deterioration of the aging bridge structures, and PennDOT provides images of peeling paint on its website to convince the public that the structures are beyond repair and must be replaced.

CARBON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO