Fond Du Lac, WI

Fond Du Lac Hospital Expansion Is Underway

By Robert Kennedy
WNCY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Advocate Aurora Health is breaking ground at its Fond du Lac clinic campus. The health system kicked off construction and is expanding its location. The 70,000 square-foot expansion will create a new 185,000 square-foot hospital. “What this means is choice in health...

wncy.com

