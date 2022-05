Army Staff Sgt. Jose Regalado would have been 37 this year but he was killed in action Nov. 12, 2008, while serving in Mosul, Iraq. Operation Iraqi Freedom was launched in March 2003 under then-President George W. Bush with the mission of getting rid of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. By the time, the war ended in August 2010, 4,419 servicemen and women were killed while another 31,994 were wounded.

